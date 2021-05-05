Racist Cali wants to incorporate systemic anti-Asian racism in schools

By
M. Dowling
-
1

California is anti-Asian. They’re racists, but not only that, they want to incorporate systemic racism against Asians in their schools.

They want to cancel gifted programs because Asians do too well. Instead of being grateful that these children are Americans contributing to this society, California will bring them down to the level of everyone else.

This is the very definition of racism and it’s all in the name of equity. This is wholly unAmerican.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. Maybe they are to look into WHY Asian kids do better in school, learn from it and maybe educate kids and parents why it is !!!!

Leave a Reply