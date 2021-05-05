Racist Cali wants to incorporate systemic anti-Asian racism in schools









California is anti-Asian. They’re racists, but not only that, they want to incorporate systemic racism against Asians in their schools.

They want to cancel gifted programs because Asians do too well. Instead of being grateful that these children are Americans contributing to this society, California will bring them down to the level of everyone else.

This is the very definition of racism and it’s all in the name of equity. This is wholly unAmerican.

Why does CA DOE want to eliminate “gifted programs” for “high achieving students”? Here’s what they say: “In California in 2004-2014, 32% of Asian American students were in gifted programs, compared with 8% of White students, 4% of Black students, and 3% of Latinx students” pic.twitter.com/wEqTPtgbPJ — Steve Miller (@SteveMillerOC) May 4, 2021

