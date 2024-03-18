No Emergency As DEI United Flight 433 Loses a Panel Mid-Flight

United Airlines flight 433 landed safely at Medford airport in Oregon on Saturday after losing a panel in mid-flight.

It was a woke DEI Boeing 737 flight, but not one of the new planes. We say woke because Boeing and United use DEI to hire and promote.

United will investigate the matter further, and no emergency has been called. No biggie. It’s all good.



Airport Director Amber Judd said the plane was an older 737-8 and not one of the Boeing Max aircraft that received scrutiny in January after a door panel blew off an Alaska Airlines flight that left Portland, Oregon.

Nonetheless, four Boeing planes operated by United have suffered incidents over the last two weeks.

CEO Scott Kirby takes aircraft safety very seriously. Good to know.

This is Scott Kirby, the CEO of @united. He’s a drag queen and has been incorporating drag into @united. This video should tell you everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/RR5nWwC5OR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 18, 2024

At least six unrelated incidents have occurred on planes operated by United since the end of February. Five of them involved a Boeing plane.

“Safety is our highest priority and is at the center of everything we do,” Kirby said in a letter sent to United customers. “Unfortunately, in the past few weeks, our airline has experienced a number of incidents that are reminders of the importance of safety.”

United Airlines Flight 433 Boeing 737 just had to make an emergency landing in Oregon because it lost a panel soon after taking off from San Francisco. Both United Airlines and Boeing employ DEI practices in their companies. What is going on?! pic.twitter.com/46UkugHafJ — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 16, 2024

