No Emergency As DEI United Flight 433 Loses a Panel Mid-Flight

M Dowling
United Airlines flight 433 landed safely at Medford airport in Oregon on Saturday after losing a panel in mid-flight.

It was a woke DEI Boeing 737 flight, but not one of the new planes. We say woke because Boeing and United use DEI to hire and promote.

United will investigate the matter further, and no emergency has been called. No biggie. It’s all good.

Airport Director Amber Judd said the plane was an older 737-8 and not one of the Boeing Max aircraft that received scrutiny in January after a door panel blew off an Alaska Airlines flight that left Portland, Oregon.

Nonetheless, four Boeing planes operated by United have suffered incidents over the last two weeks.

CEO Scott Kirby takes aircraft safety very seriously. Good to know.

At least six unrelated incidents have occurred on planes operated by United since the end of February. Five of them involved a Boeing plane.

“Safety is our highest priority and is at the center of everything we do,” Kirby said in a letter sent to United customers. “Unfortunately, in the past few weeks, our airline has experienced a number of incidents that are reminders of the importance of safety.”


Sick of it all
6 minutes ago

This is very concerning. I’ve stopped flying because of the covid nonsense over these past few years, but these maintenance incidents are becoming more frequent. My adult children fly United. It’s their airline of choice whether flying business or personal. United used to be reliable, but obviously not anymore. I’ve got to convince them to stop using United immediately! This is outrageous!

