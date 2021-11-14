No Enrolling in UW Unless You Pass the CRT Quiz

















The University of Wisconsin-Madison won’t let students enroll in their next semester classes unless they take the Critical Race Theory quiz and pass it.

Pause it when she puts up the groups because you are “privileged” if you:

Speak English

Are Middle Aged

Not Disabled

Christian

White

Cisgender

Heterosexual

Thin

Men

Middle or Upper Class

Citizens

And many more.

If you have privilege, you have fed institutional power and create harmful systems.

All of these traits are of any race…..get out of the cities. Watch:

UW requires students take a CRT entry quiz in order to enroll in classes:

This was written by one of our anonymous researchers.

