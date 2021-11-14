No Enrolling in UW Unless You Pass the CRT Quiz

The University of Wisconsin-Madison won’t let students enroll in their next semester classes unless they take the Critical Race Theory quiz and pass it.
Pause it when she puts up the groups because you are “privileged” if you:
- Speak English
- Are Middle Aged
- Not Disabled
- Christian
- White
- Cisgender
- Heterosexual
- Thin
- Men
- Middle or Upper Class
- Citizens
And many more.
If you have privilege, you have fed institutional power and create harmful systems.
All of these traits are of any race…..get out of the cities. Watch:
This was written by one of our anonymous researchers.
They are going to burn this country to the ground and then stand around with a stupid look on their mugs wondering why they are not loved.
I thought Apartheid was bad? Ohh…it depends on who is using it just like the Stalin quote about education.