NY Apartments Are Becoming Free Housing for Illegal Migrants

New York City apartments that were built to provide affordable housing for New York’s middle class are being converted into furnished apartments for migrants (illegal aliens). Some are luxury accommodations. In the middle of a housing crisis, without telling the taxpayers, officials have decided to give them away to fake asylum seekers.

They don’t tell the taxpayers so they can avoid protests.

As they move the aliens into these apartments, the residents are complaining about trash, loitering, and homelessness. Shelters filled with gang members are moving to these apartments.

New York’s so-called affordable apartments are very costly. Many luxury apartments were built with some taxpayer funds, were never finished, and are now becoming shelters.

New Yorkers voted for this. They believe in the right to shelter but expect all the services they enjoy to remain the same.

It leaves a gap for corruption, and there is plenty of that. Lots of building owners are getting rich during a housing crisis.

