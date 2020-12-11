No, It’s not seditious, Yes, the Texas case is legitimate

The Leftists are infuriated over the Texas Supreme Court Case but 18 states who filed amici briefs are hard to ignore. The Pennsylvania Attorney General called the case “seditious.”

The NY Times wrote on Twitter: the Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to reverse the election result is flawed, legal experts say. — Texas appears to have no claim to pursue the case. — Experts called the statistical arguments “comical.”

However, they are misrepresenting the case. The question is whether or not states can act like Third World dictatorships and change election laws to get the results they want.

Dr. John Eastman, a senior fellow at the Claremont Institute, said they can’t. The Supreme Court has already ruled on this issue, and they cannot change the rules as they have, he asserts. He also recommends the appropriate solution.

Watch: