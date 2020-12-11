Whaaat? Terrorist who killed 224 people freed because he’s fat

A former Osama bin Laden henchman convicted in two deadly 1998 bombings is free and living in the UK this week. A Manhattan federal judge agreed the terrorist was way too obese to survive the coronavirus behind bars. So, he released him.

This guy should be in GITMO for the rest of his life. He killed 224 people, at least.

This terrorist was Osama bin Laden’s right-hand man, the Daily Express reports.