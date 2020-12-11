Whaaat? Terrorist who killed 224 people freed because he’s fat

A former Osama bin Laden henchman convicted in two deadly 1998 bombings is free and living in the UK this week. A Manhattan federal judge agreed the terrorist was way too obese to survive the coronavirus behind bars. So, he released him.
This terrorist was Osama bin Laden’s right-hand man, the Daily Express reports.
Adel Abdel Bary, 60, had spent 21 years in a New Jersey prison for his role in the 1998 al Qaeda bombings of two US embassies in Africa. A total of 224 people, including 12 Americans, were killed.
“Defendant’s obesity and somewhat advanced age make COVID-19 significantly more risky to him than to the average person,” US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in granting the release.
Prosecutors reportedly wrote, “The defendant’s obesity is an extraordinary and compelling reason that could justify a reduction of his sentence in light of the current pandemic.”
In 2015, the 230-pound terrorist was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Then he got credit for the years he spent in prison in Britain while fighting extradition.
Abdel-Bary, who rented premises in London’s Kilburn Lane for bin Laden’s propaganda activities, had 16 years taken off due to the time he had spent on remand ahead of his extradition.
During his trial in the US, prosecutors said Abdel-Bary had been a trusted senior member of the London cell of Egyptian Islamic Jihad, a group led by Ayman al-Zawahiri merged with bin Laden’s bloodthirsty al-Qaeda terror network.
After the 1998 bombings, they said he sent faxes to media outlets claiming responsibility for the atrocities and warning of future attacks.
The terrorist was freed from prison on Oct. 9, ICE just reported on Wednesday. They couldn’t send him back to his native Egypt “because he could be at risk of death or torture.”
OFF TO LIVE HIS LIFE UNLIKE HIS VICTIMS
He flew to the UK to be reunited with his wife Ragaa, 59. She lives in a council flat in Maida Vale, northwest London.
The father-of-six, known as bin Laden’s spokesman in Europe, is entitled to live in Britain. Bary was granted asylum in 1997.
Security sources told The Sun: “His return remains a huge headache for the Home Secretary.
“She is intent on ridding the country of threats, but here’s a notorious terrorist dumped right on her doorstep.”
