No Liz, you STHU about the election instead!









About two-thirds of the Americans — allegedly Americans — who voted in the presidential election of 2020 voted through mail-in balloting. Much of it was in drop boxes without a chain of custody. Laws were changed at the last minute to favor Biden. Biden is senile. Therefore, it is hard to believe the election was legitimate. However, Rep. Liz Cheney is telling us to shut up.

Not only is she telling us we can’t say anything about the election being stolen, but we are also turning our backs on “the rule of law” and “poisoning our Democratic system” if we do.

Cheney tweeted: “The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

Cheney won’t stop responding to Trump who said this morning: “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!”

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 3, 2021

SOME REPUBLICANS WANT HER TO SHUT UP

Some Republicans want her to cut it out. They know it looks bad to the 70% of Republicans in the latest poll who believe the election was stolen.

It’s hard to know what she’s thinking. She makes Republicans look weak.

In response to an earlier comment Cheney made attacking Trump, some Republicans called it a distraction. They want her to shut up.

“This idea that you just disregard President [Donald] Trump is not where we are,” Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) said on Friday during an interview with Axios. “And frankly, he has a lot to offer still and has offered a lot. He wants to help us win the House back.”

It’s the Wrong Message

The House Minority Whip said Cheney’s anti-Trump narrative is sending out the wrong message and giving the public the false impression that the Republican Party is deeply divided.

Scalise said that the GOP is “very unified” on its policy agenda.

“I do think we’ve got to focus on what it’s going to take to get the House back and present conservative alternatives to this far-left socialist movement we’re seeing. Those were the conversations we were having,” the House number two Republican stated. “We were very unified by the way.”

Scalise emphasized that Trump is still a very active and vocal leader of the Republican Party.

“He brought millions of people off the sidelines in 2016 that never voted for Republicans or Democrats who really embraced his message and he delivered for those hardworking men and women.

Her Earlier Comment

On April 26, Cheney responded to a reporter asking her what role she would like to see the former president take in Republicans’ attempt to regain control of the House and Senate in 2022.

“I think right now, the Republican Party is headed by Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy in the House. I think our elected leaders are the ones who are in charge of the Republican Party,” Cheney said, referring to the Senate and House minority leaders.

It’s A Distraction

McCarthy criticized Cheney’s remarks as a distraction.

“If you’re sitting here at a retreat that’s focused on policy, focused on the future of making America next-century, and you’re talking about something else, you’re not being productive,” he told reporters.

However, Cheney refused to walk back her criticism, saying “it matters hugely to the survival of the country.”

Drama Queen!

