St. Louis voted to defund the police, replace them with unarmed social workers









The city of St. Louis, with its rising crime rate, recently voted to defund its police department of millions of dollars and erase nearly 100 vacant officer positions. It is backed by their newly elected BLM congresswoman and mayor.

Black Lives Matter is a violent communist organization, and St. Louis is one of the most violent per capita in the world.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones (D) and Comptroller Darlene Green supported the plan and Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed opposed the proposal. Fox News reported that the plan “now goes to the Board of Alderman, the legislative body of the city, for hearings and possible amendments, before it’s set to take effect July 1.”

The plan moves $4 million out of the police department’s $171 million budget to go toward affordable housing, homeless services, a victims’ support program and civil rights litigators,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. “The police budget accounts for about 15% of total city spending.”

“Today’s decision to defund the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is historic,” Bush said in a statement. “We are building a St. Louis where elected officials lead in partnership with activists, organizers, and our communities.”

Bush called for alternatives to police, such as “unarmed mental health professionals or social workers to respond to crisis calls.”

Oh yeah, that’ll work.

If you’re a resident, you’re not even allowed to arm up to protect yourself. Remember the McCloskeys! Yet, the BLM mayor just doubled her security. We’re serious.

One community resident called the police “state-sanctioned murderers.” This is what you are dealing with and how BLMers become mayor.

This is Missouri! Middle America! The Left has ruined almost all of our major cities, either financially or culturally or both.

Related