Reuters joins the press in erasing news in favor of propaganda









Reuters, no friend of the USA’s, is covering for President Joe who is shoving critical race theory and the fake history of the 1619 Project down the country’s proverbial throat. He’s tying grants to it. While small for now, they will grow.

Both paint the USA as hateful. It’s obvious they want to destroy traditional America.

This is an enormous propaganda piece in Reuters, calling this garbage black history. It’s not news in any way.

This is pure Marxism in every pillar of society, all day, every day. Goebbels would be proud.

Complete propaganda. Reuters is running cover for Critical Race Theory and the discredited 1619 Project by calling it “Black history.” pic.twitter.com/tzlZ5ts41j — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 2, 2021

