No NFL fans left? More than 80% of Packers fans opt out of season tickets

More than 80 percent of season-ticket holders opted out of 2020. MSN says it’s so they can stay safe. Is it safe from the virus or the kneeling?

Maybe it’s the grant for Planned Parenthood or the support for kneeling during the anthem, disrespecting our flag and our nation?

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Packers president Mark Murphy says more than 80 percent of season-ticket holders have opted out of the 2020 season.

Murphy told Packers.com that it influenced his decision to play at least the first two games of the season without fans at Lambeau Field.

“The fact that that high a percentage of our fans were not comfortable coming to games was a factor that weighed into my thinking,” Murphy said.

Lambeau Field consistently sells out for every Packers home game, and there are more than 100,000 fans on the season-ticket waiting list despite Green Bay being the NFL’s smallest city.

It’s actually that there wouldn’t be fans.

Is it the virus? Or do they have few fans left?