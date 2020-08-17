Putting homeless drug addicts in elite NYC hotels didn’t work out

New York City put homeless individuals into hotels in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus in the spring. Now de Blasio is going to move them back into homeless shelters, according to a Politico report published Monday.

Another failed progressive experiment!

A number of blue cities did exactly the same thing with exactly the same results — and they weren’t good.

The hotels filled with homeless who brought in human waste, needles, junkies masturbators, convicted rapists, and child molesters into the once lovely Upper West Side (UWS) neighborhood.

THEY’LL MOVE OUT

Woke moms and dads are starting to move out as a result.

One mother, who wished to remain anonymous, 6 months pregnant, and mother of a toddler put it this way. “I have definitely seen more crime, drugs, and harassment in one week than in my whole experience growing up here. I don’t want to see a child get hurt or raped before they realize maybe it was a mistake to put [hundreds of] drug addicts and sex offenders near schools in the densest residential population in the city.”

Earlier in August, de Blasio originally suggested keeping homeless individuals in hotels until a vaccine was available, according to the report. “It’s a matter of months until there’s a vaccine and the crisis is over-then we’re going to bring people back into the shelter system out of those hotels,” he said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio claims he needed to do it because of the virus. But, with the money spent, he could have set up more shelters.

Many residents of the UWS have complained, saying they’ve experienced “aggressive physical and verbal behavior,” according to a recent report.

In a letter from one local community board, there are multiple complaints of drugs and violence marring the streets.

“We have also received reports of public intoxication and narcotics use. The residents of the block often observed shelter residents not wearing masks or maintaining social distance, loitering, littering, and getting into verbal altercations. One neighbor reported he was mugged by a shelter resident,” the letter reads, according to NY1.

THIS IS JUST LIKE THE PLAN FOR THE SUBURBS

Meanwhile, some residents of the Upper West Side are also complaining of the effects of homeless hotels, with local Michele McDowall saying “it doesn’t feel safe anymore,” after allegedly being offered crack by a pair of homeless men on the street, according to the New York Post.

At the luxury Belleclaire on Broadway and the Lucerne on West 79th Street, homeless mentally ill individuals, recovering drug addicts, and registered sex offenders are among those sheltered in hotels. Ten sex offenders staying in the Belleclaire, according to the same report.

De Blasio is insane. Get used to this way of thinking and if you don’t have the wealth and power of the Upper West Side, you will have to live with the people they put in your neighborhood under the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Act. That is what the Biden-Harris team wants for you.