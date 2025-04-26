No One Is Above the Law, Even an Activist Democrat Judge

M Dowling
We started the week with New Mexico Judge Cano and his wife getting arrested for harboring three Tren de Aragua foreign terrorists. Then, Wisconsin Judge Dugan helped an illegal alien criminal escape. Democrats and the media are outraged because judges are being arrested.

As we reported this morning, Judge Dugan is a former Director of Catholic Charities, which received billions from USAID to flood the country with unvetted illegal aliens.

The Milwaukee Judge, Democrat Hero

Milwaukee Judge Dugan hid the announcement of a hearing for a violent illegal alien. When she heard that ICE showed up to collect him, she tore into the hall and screamed at the ICE agents, sending them to the chief judge.

Judge Hannah Dugan then huddled with the accused in her quarters and let him out through her back door. The alien’s victims were in the courtroom at the time.

According to Homeland Security, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, the illegal alien that the Wisconsin judge was shielding, has a violent criminal record with charges including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse. He illegally entered the U.S. twice.

ICE caught the criminal alien after she helped him flee, and the judge was arrested. She will be charged with harboring a fugitive and obstruction.

Judges Rule

The judiciary branch is supposed to be the least influential branch of government, as stated in Article III. Making it superior to the President creates a constitutional crisis. District judges are attempting to establish themselves as the most influential branch.

Cleta Mitchell explained last night on Newsmax that only the Supreme Court is outlined in the Constitution. Congress creates the plenary courts, and Congress decides the judges’ jurisdictions. Congress must do something to rein in these rogue judges.

During President Trump’s first term, a Massachusetts judge did the same thing, and nothing happened to her. This time, we follow the law. What the judge did is illegal, and it is a serious crime.

The Outraged Democrats

Tina Smith thinks the administration just didn’t like Judge Dugan. It’s a red line for her. DUGAN BROKE THE LAW, TINA!

As Ro Khanna creates a constitutional crisis, he blames the administration for creating one because they arrested an activist Democrat judge who broke the law. He needs to get his head on straight.

JD Vance saved Rep. Khanna’s tweet:

Democrats who scream no one is above the law think judges are above the law. It’s a red alert for Sen. Ed Markey. He wants the people to rise up for a criminal judge.

Amy Klobuchar thinks it threatens the separation of powers and threatens the rule of law to hold a judge responsible for a criminal act.

This Wisconsin State Assembly member, Ryan Clancy, thinks we should all do what the judge did: break the law for a violent criminal illegal alien.

CNN is radicalizing Americans.

CNN wants a judge to be above the law.

Speaking Nonsense

Is it showboating to arrest a judge who committed a crime? She wasn’t arrested haphazardly. The officers went to the court, her safe place, and arrested her. How should they arrest her?

This mayor is ridiculous. He doesn’t know anything about the criminal alien but opens his big mouth anyway. He’s worried other judges will be arrested.

What about that Judge Ferguson, who was convicted of murder? We should release him, too, by these standards.

Two more silly people who give women a bad name: Warren and Baldwin:

Don Lemon Wants Attention

Don Lemon, who runs a podcast out of a corner of his living room for a teeny audience, is outraged.

Elie Honig gets it. He’s going to be in trouble with his fellow Democrats.

Here is a man with some sense. Thank God for him!


