No One Is Above the Law, Even an Activist Democrat Judge

We started the week with New Mexico Judge Cano and his wife getting arrested for harboring three Tren de Aragua foreign terrorists. Then, Wisconsin Judge Dugan helped an illegal alien criminal escape. Democrats and the media are outraged because judges are being arrested.

As we reported this morning, Judge Dugan is a former Director of Catholic Charities, which received billions from USAID to flood the country with unvetted illegal aliens.

The Milwaukee Judge, Democrat Hero

Milwaukee Judge Dugan hid the announcement of a hearing for a violent illegal alien. When she heard that ICE showed up to collect him, she tore into the hall and screamed at the ICE agents, sending them to the chief judge.

Judge Hannah Dugan then huddled with the accused in her quarters and let him out through her back door. The alien’s victims were in the courtroom at the time.

According to Homeland Security, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, the illegal alien that the Wisconsin judge was shielding, has a violent criminal record with charges including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse. He illegally entered the U.S. twice.

ICE caught the criminal alien after she helped him flee, and the judge was arrested. She will be charged with harboring a fugitive and obstruction.

Judges Rule

The judiciary branch is supposed to be the least influential branch of government, as stated in Article III. Making it superior to the President creates a constitutional crisis. District judges are attempting to establish themselves as the most influential branch.

Cleta Mitchell explained last night on Newsmax that only the Supreme Court is outlined in the Constitution. Congress creates the plenary courts, and Congress decides the judges’ jurisdictions. Congress must do something to rein in these rogue judges.

During President Trump’s first term, a Massachusetts judge did the same thing, and nothing happened to her. This time, we follow the law. What the judge did is illegal, and it is a serious crime.

The Outraged Democrats

Tina Smith thinks the administration just didn’t like Judge Dugan. It’s a red line for her. DUGAN BROKE THE LAW, TINA!

Understand what this is: If Kash Patel and Donald Trump don’t like a judge, they think they can arrest them. This is stunning — we must stand up to this blatant power grab. Republicans: How is this not a red line for you? — Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) April 25, 2025

As Ro Khanna creates a constitutional crisis, he blames the administration for creating one because they arrested an activist Democrat judge who broke the law. He needs to get his head on straight.

Donald Trump and JD Vance are arresting judges now. Deleting the tweet won’t undo the constitutional crisis you have just thrust us into. https://t.co/FkZ3whfjaV — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 25, 2025

JD Vance saved Rep. Khanna’s tweet:

As the estimable Ro Khanna once said, “No one is above the law.” https://t.co/62hy8XiSQd — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 25, 2025

Democrats who scream no one is above the law think judges are above the law. It’s a red alert for Sen. Ed Markey. He wants the people to rise up for a criminal judge.

The Trump admin has arrested a judge in Milwaukee. This is a red alert moment. We must all rise up against it. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) April 25, 2025

Amy Klobuchar thinks it threatens the separation of powers and threatens the rule of law to hold a judge responsible for a criminal act.

Before you defend the Wisconsin judge you really ought to look into the facts. Judge Hannah Dugan seems to have had a break from sanity. When she heard an ICE agent was in the hall she ran out, yelled at him, ordered them to go to the chief judge’s office, returned to the… pic.twitter.com/wWAARbYAor — @amuse (@amuse) April 25, 2025

This Wisconsin State Assembly member, Ryan Clancy, thinks we should all do what the judge did: break the law for a violent criminal illegal alien.

WI Democrat State Rep Ryan Clancy: Everyone should be shielding illegal alien violent criminals from ICE: “What Judge Dugan apparently did was what all of us should be doing.” “Standing up for folks in our communities who need support right now against the Trump regime.” pic.twitter.com/jztYVjJ90a — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2025

CNN is radicalizing Americans.

CNN shocked to report that a Wisconsin judge who obstructed immigration enforcement has been arrested. No one is above the law. That’s what we’ve heard for years, right? pic.twitter.com/FxGWxTvONV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 25, 2025

CNN wants a judge to be above the law.

Set an example. Make it a spectacle. Activist judges must go. https://t.co/nz2kOq8Qxx — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 26, 2025

Speaking Nonsense

Is it showboating to arrest a judge who committed a crime? She wasn’t arrested haphazardly. The officers went to the court, her safe place, and arrested her. How should they arrest her?

This mayor is ridiculous. He doesn’t know anything about the criminal alien but opens his big mouth anyway. He’s worried other judges will be arrested.

What about that Judge Ferguson, who was convicted of murder? We should release him, too, by these standards.

Milwaukee’s Democrat Mayor just attacked Trump officials for arresting Activist Judge Hannah Dugan over blocking ICE from arresting a criminal alien. He says it is scaring criminal aliens and making communities less safe. Can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/QpBdb8S4XZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 25, 2025

Two more silly people who give women a bad name: Warren and Baldwin:

First, Trump ignored the Supreme Court. Now, his FBI arrested a judge. This administration is threatening our country’s judicial system. This rings serious alarm bells. https://t.co/bLAh9NSORc — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 25, 2025

Don Lemon Wants Attention

Don Lemon, who runs a podcast out of a corner of his living room for a teeny audience, is outraged.

Don Lemon is having a meltdown because Wisconsin Judge Dugan was just correctly arrested and charged with obstructing ICE. Democrats aren’t used to being held accountable for blatantly breaking the law. I’m glad Dugan was arrested. I hope she goes to jail for a very long time. pic.twitter.com/KK8tRa0aVe — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 25, 2025

Elie Honig gets it. He’s going to be in trouble with his fellow Democrats.

CNN’s Elie Honig on the charges against the Wisconsin judge for helping an illegal immigrant evade arrest: “Let’s strip the politics out of it — this is a crime. If they can prove what happened here, it is a crime … That is textbook obstruction.” pic.twitter.com/6XiuLpE8T4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 25, 2025

Here is a man with some sense. Thank God for him!

“Once again these judges are out of control!” “Y’all continue to applaud this nonsense when it’s really treason! Y’all call Donald Trump a dictator. Y’all call him a fascist. Well, what this judge just did is literally fascism!” THIS!! pic.twitter.com/T0LXfs97Kk — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) April 25, 2025

