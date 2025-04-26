Judge Orders Hearing for Deported Illegal Migrant & ‘US Citizen’ Toddler

An illegal alien was recently deported back to her native country of Honduras. She wanted to take her two-year-old anchor baby daughter, an ‘American citizen’, with her. That wish was granted.

Now, a federal judge is raising alarms because the Trump administration deported the two-year-old US citizen without a “meaningful process.”

Her father wanted the child to be kept in the USA. It sounds like a custody battle, not an immigration case.

The Story

U.S. District Trump-appointed Judge Terry Doughty said the child, “V.M.L,” appeared to have been released in Honduras on Friday. She was with her Honduran-born mother and sister, who had been detained by immigration officials earlier in the week.

The judge on Friday scheduled a hearing for May 16. He said it was “in the interest of dispelling our strong suspicion that the Government just deported a U.S. citizen with no meaningful process.”

The child, whose redacted U.S. birth certificate was filed in court, showed she was born in New Orleans in 2023. She had been with her mother and sister during a regular immigration check-in at the New Orleans office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday. Officials there detained them and queued them up for deportation.

Trump administration officials said in court that the mother told ICE officials that she wished to take V.M.L. with her to Honduras. The filing included a handwritten note, in Spanish, requesting it. The mother wrote the note. But the judge said he had hoped to verify that information.

“The Government contends that this is all okay because the mother wishes that the child be deported with her,” Doughty wrote. “But the Court doesn’t know that.”

And we all know that the Court and district judges are now supreme. They even run the government.

Now, we have to have a prolonged process for illegal aliens with anchor babies. Babies born in the US are used to set up a chain migration of illegal aliens. It’s a scam.

The report comes from a taxpayer-funded far-left publication, Politico.

