Judge Who Helped a Criminal Migrant Escape Was Director of Catholic Charities

Judge Hannah Dugan, who was arrested for helping an illegal alien criminal escape ICE, is a former Director of Catholic Charities. She worked for an organization that brought in millions of unvetted illegal foreigners for extraordinary amounts of money.

Catholic Charities is the far-left operation that made billions of dollars helping to flood the USA with unvetted foreigners. Catholic Relief Services (CRS), a major non-profit recipient of USAID funding, received over $4.6 billion from USAID between 2013 and 2022.

This funding accounts for a significant portion of CRS’s budget, with USAID contributing around half to two-thirds of its annual budget. For instance, in 2023, USAID funded nearly half of CRS’s $1.2 billion budget.

What a scam.

Now it turns out that the judge who helped an accused, probably violent criminal alien escape is the former Director of Catholic Charities.

According to the Milwaukee Independent, she is spending her legal career to help and provide equal justice. Hannah Dugan continues to use the law to remove class barriers and advance social change for those who are most vulnerable in our community.

It has also proven to be far-left, corrupt, and lucrative. Elon Musk called USAID a “criminal organization” that “must die.”

As CDM noted, “now it seems the pathway from that organization also leads to a corrupt judiciary.”

Where else do the tentacles reach?

