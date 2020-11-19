No one is covering this! Presidential press conference explaining the case for voter fraud – Powerful!!!

Only Fox News and Newsmax stayed with this presser.

Rudy Giuliani introduced the voter fraud case this afternoon. He gave examples of the types of fraud and the documentation he has. It is based on the exact same patterns indicative of fraud found in major cities.

He cited a decades-old report led by former President Jimmy Carter in which they concluded mail-in voting is highly subject to fraud.

“Absentee ballots remain the largest source of potential voter fraud.” That quote isn’t from President Trump. It’s the conclusion of the bipartisan 2005 report of the Commission on Federal Election Reform, chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker III.

The only time you can find out if a mail-in ballot is a fraudulent vote is when it is looked at. The envelope is immediately separated from the ballot and it’s gone forever.

Mail-in ballots are the most vulnerable to fraud. There was no voter ID and signatures and dates were not checked by Republicans.

In some areas, people were allowed to cure ballots and not in others.

In Philly, they didn’t ask for ID because they were going to allow ineligible voters to cast a ballot. Every year, they allow people from Camden to vote.

During this presser, Attorney Sidney Powell describes her role and that of Lin Wood’s during the investigation.

She claims that when the voting was shut down, they went into the back doors built into the Dominion software. She explains just how shady Dominion is.

Her comments are chilling.

Attorney Jenna Ellis slammed the media and explained they are protecting our election integrity and the Constitution. They will not back down and the media should cover this fairly.

Ms. Powell said there is foreign influence. She said communist money came in from Russia and China to rig the election. Dominion employees have come forward.

She dropped bombs all over the place.

The Trump votes were coming in so fast that the rigged system couldn’t keep up so they had to stop counting.

This deserves an intense investigation and honest coverage.

Watch:

The next comment wasn’t said during the presser, but we are saying it.

It is our opinion and that of researcher/author Lee Smith that all of these problems lead to Barack Obama who never left DC. Biden’s term is Obama’s. Obama always wanted the weak-minded communist Kamala Harris, and that’s why she is the VP, ready to take over the presidency.

Obama is the one who interfered in the peaceful transfer of power. It was Obama who told blue state governors to stay closed. The former president is the one originally and continually telling social media to silence the opposition. His goal is to remake the USA in his Utopian image.