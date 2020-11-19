Trump lawyer in Philly needs police & US Marshall protection

A Trump lawyer in Pennsylvania was placed under official protection following threats against her, according to court papers filed Wednesday evening.

Philadelphia lawyer Linda Kerns “has been the subject of threats of harm, to the point at which the involvement of police and US Marshals has been necessary to provide for her safety,” the filing says.

ThIs comes two days after Kerns, a solo practitioner, sought sanctions against a lawyer from the firm representing Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar for leaving her an “abusive voicemail” on Saturday night.

Kerns also said in court papers Monday that she’d “been subjected to continuous harassment in the form of abusive emails, phone calls, physical and economic threats, and even accusations of treason — all for representing the President of the United States’ campaign in this litigation.”

AND another Trump lawyer in Pennsylvania, Linda Kerns, has dropped off his lawsuit there. pic.twitter.com/30EkkbiiIt — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 19, 2020