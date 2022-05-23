No One Is Safe Anywhere in NYC! Man Murdered on His Way to Brunch

It’s just not safe for anyone in New York City any longer – not anywhere. People are dying and criminals are gaining control of the streets.

An innocent man just heading for brunch was fatally shot on Sunday on a Q train pulling out of the Canal Street Station in New York City. This comes weeks after a terror attack on the subway and violence day after day.

The Story

A gunman shot and killed Daniel Enriquez, 48, on Sunday. “It’s horrific, this is a horror movie,” his sister said.

A gunman, standing in the middle of the car, fired one shot — without provocation — striking Daniel Enriquez, 48, in the chest and killing him, the police later said.

This was a senseless, random attack and as passengers ran for cover, the killer fled. There was no interaction between the victim and his attacker before the shooting.

“According to witnesses, the suspect was walking back and forth in the same train car and, without provocation, pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim at close range as the train was crossing the Manhattan Bridge,” Chief Corey said.

It’s not safe for anyone in New York City.

Hopefully, the union workers had the cameras working this time. The murderer is still on the loose.

Mayor Eric Adams is moving homeless people around but not keeping dangerous people in prison. It is a pro-criminal administration in New York City and in Albany where bail reform is an abject failure.

Mr. Enriquez lived in Park Slope and had been headed to brunch in Manhattan after avoiding the subway during most of the pandemic because he feared for his health, Griselda Vile, his sister, said in an interview.

She said her brother, who worked for Goldman Sachs, had texted his family about an hour before the attack asking about the health of their parents, who are in their 70s and have not been feeling well. Moments later, she said, he texted them directly.

We are not safe but criminals are.

Related