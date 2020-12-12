No, Rush Limbaugh did not advocate for secession

The media continues to report that host Rush Limbaugh suggested we are heading towards the conditions that led to the Civil War, with the implication he promoted secession.

Rush did NOT push for secession. He was simply responding to a caller and giving his observations.

The looney Brock/Soros Media Matters first noted it and used it against the host. That was followed by people calling him a traitor.

Rush does believe the country is “trending towards secession,” or the act in which states could attempt to leave the Union. His response to the caller:

“I thought you were asking me something else when you said, ‘Can we win?’ I thought you meant, ‘Can we win the culture, can we dominate the culture.’ I actually think — and I’ve referenced this, I’ve alluded to this a couple of times because I’ve seen others allude to this — I actually think that we’re trending toward secession,” Limbaugh said.

“It can’t go on this way,” he continued. “There cannot be a peaceful coexistence of two completely different theories of life, theories of government, theories of how we manage our affairs. We can’t be in this dire a conflict without something giving somewhere along the way.”

All he said was it’s trending that way. He said nothing seditious although he was accused of it. He did say these two ideologies cannot co-exist.

Media Matters put it this way:

Right-wing figures online are now toying with the ultimate act of resistance against Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election: secession and civil war. The idea has picked up steam in the past few days, thanks to a boost it got from talk radio host and Medal of Freedom recipient Rush Limbaugh.

Limbaugh made waves on Wednesday when he said, “I actually think that we’re trending toward secession.” I see more and more people asking what in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York?”

[…]

But after Limbaugh’s comment gained media attention, he claimed on Thursday that he was not in any sense advocating for secession or civil war. Rather, he said, he was just describing something that he’d been hearing about from others, because of how divided the country is.

Rush didn’t alter what he said based on media attention. He explained what he said.

After four years of listening to these lunatic leftists call President Trump illegitimate, the right can’t express any concerns. If you are on the right, you are immediately called far-right.

As far as secession is concerned, it is not a reasonable or probable solution. However, there is also the fact that socialism and our Constitutional Republic cannot co-exist. That is the truth, but we have legal means by which to fight.

Conservatives, Libertarians, Classical Liberals will not unite under the banner of socialism (communism). It won’t happen. One side or the other does have to give in.

Rush’s Thursday comments via Media Matters: