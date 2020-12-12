No, Rush Limbaugh did not advocate for secession

The media continues to report that host Rush Limbaugh suggested we are heading towards the conditions that led to the Civil War, with the implication he promoted secession.
Rush did NOT push for secession. He was simply responding to a caller and giving his observations.
The looney Brock/Soros Media Matters first noted it and used it against the host. That was followed by people calling him a traitor.
Rush does believe the country is “trending towards secession,” or the act in which states could attempt to leave the Union. His response to the caller:
“I thought you were asking me something else when you said, ‘Can we win?’ I thought you meant, ‘Can we win the culture, can we dominate the culture.’ I actually think — and I’ve referenced this, I’ve alluded to this a couple of times because I’ve seen others allude to this — I actually think that we’re trending toward secession,” Limbaugh said.
“It can’t go on this way,” he continued. “There cannot be a peaceful coexistence of two completely different theories of life, theories of government, theories of how we manage our affairs. We can’t be in this dire a conflict without something giving somewhere along the way.”
All he said was it’s trending that way. He said nothing seditious although he was accused of it. He did say these two ideologies cannot co-exist.
Media Matters put it this way:
Right-wing figures online are now toying with the ultimate act of resistance against Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election: secession and civil war. The idea has picked up steam in the past few days, thanks to a boost it got from talk radio host and Medal of Freedom recipient Rush Limbaugh.
Limbaugh made waves on Wednesday when he said, “I actually think that we’re trending toward secession.” I see more and more people asking what in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York?”
But after Limbaugh’s comment gained media attention, he claimed on Thursday that he was not in any sense advocating for secession or civil war. Rather, he said, he was just describing something that he’d been hearing about from others, because of how divided the country is.
Rush didn’t alter what he said based on media attention. He explained what he said.
After four years of listening to these lunatic leftists call President Trump illegitimate, the right can’t express any concerns. If you are on the right, you are immediately called far-right.
As far as secession is concerned, it is not a reasonable or probable solution. However, there is also the fact that socialism and our Constitutional Republic cannot co-exist. That is the truth, but we have legal means by which to fight.
Conservatives, Libertarians, Classical Liberals will not unite under the banner of socialism (communism). It won’t happen. One side or the other does have to give in.
Rush’s Thursday comments via Media Matters:
Is is illegal to talk about seccession now? Outrageous
Rush has health issues and doesn’t want to end up in the gulag. High quality talk radio has left the building when Doc Savage hangs up the mic.
It has been like a free college course and all you need is something to tune in with.
They put El Rushbo on the sportsball station locally which is out of place but at least normies get some realthink penetrating the cloud of conformity über alles delusion.
In the 90s it was an everyday listen to get through CCP/CPUSA Slick Willie and the not so inevitable Pantsuit Princess reign of error.
The economy was still going good back then but not so much now with the unelected experts running everything into the ground intentional as part of the Great Reset Leap Forward.
You can only have smoke and mirrors delusion all of the time when normies are fat and happy.
@Eric,
The rule of law got deleted with the historic pen and phone. If the den of vipers in the swamp views the law as toilet paper then you should as well.
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
Everybody listen to me，the Supreme Court only said Texas couldn’t sue the four states because Texas cannot prove its interests are harmed by their action. The Supreme Court didn’t say election fraud is not unconstitutional. So the GOP controled House of Representives of these four states should appeal to the Supreme Court again themselves ，because they are the direct disputing parties in this case. They can sue their own states to the Supreme Court. Patriots in these four states，please contact your representatives and convey the idea. If these Republicans are too coward to do this，you don’t have to vote for them again and let them be well aware of that
The Gateway Pundit posted the email addresses of House Representitives and I’m sending an email to each and everyone of them，so should you.Changing the election rules without the approval of the state legislature is unconstitutional，and if GOP controled House of Pennsylvania，Georgia，Arizona and Wisconsin sue their own states，then I don’t think the US Supreme Court will reject the case with the same sort of bullshit reason. Publicize my idea dear Patriots !
Let us at least do everything we can within the System and within the legal arena and prove they are useless，and then after these paths are fully proven useless，the other not so civilized methods will be automatically justified.
If these chicken Republican law makers refuse to do so，We the People shall kiss goodbye to the useless Republican party，and let them be fully acknowledged of that.