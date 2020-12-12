‘Esteemed’ journalist thought they were serious so she said too much

April D. Ryan is an American Correspondent and author. Since 1997, she has served as a White House correspondent. Currently, she is the Washington, D.C., bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks. In 2017, she joined CNN as a political analyst. In other words, she is the cream of the crop. Yet, the following tweets by her are among the most troubling on Twitter. The future of reporting looks grim with reporters like her.

In the first tweet, this ‘prominent’ journalist responds to the taping of Joe Biden’s speech with disdain.

“Revealing a contradiction between Biden’s private thoughts and public statements is dangerous because it erodes public trust in the President, the Office, and the media itself,” she insisted.

What she is really saying is that a reporter revealing the truth isn’t a good thing because it [rightfully] erodes trust.

Only approved government people and their designees can be sources of information about the President’s thoughts and intentions.

It is weird how the Left will salivate over a hot mic or secret recording of Trump, but reporting on Biden’s actual thoughts is “irresponsible” to the leftist pundits.

Glen Greenwald, a man of the left, but an actual journalist, found it shocking.

He explains the context of the tweets. “It began when, as a CNN journalist, she expressed indignation that someone had leaked Biden’s comments to @ryangrim. When people mockingly said that the only information journalists should report about Biden is what’s officially approved, she thought they were serious & agreed,” Greenwald wrote.

Ah, the truth is sad.

Chris Cuomo Said It

Do you remember back to the 2016 election when Chris Cuomo lied and said it was “illegal” to have the Wikileaks releases? He indicated that only the media can tell you what’s in them.