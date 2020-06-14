No US flags allowed in the 3rd world nation of CHAZ in downtown Seattle

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The new nation of CHAZ, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, has affected the entire neighborhood. They have made it into a dreamy Democrat 3rd world hellhole. In this depraved new land of unhinged maniacs, they have their own laws, a number of which are unconstitutional. They have seized physical control of space that doesn’t belong to them. The American flag is not welcome nor is religion or free speech, and they are violent.

Isn’t it lovely:

NO AMERICAN FLAGS PLEASE OR WE MIGHT KILL YOU

YES, THEY HAVE GUNS

The Seattle Democrats claim the CHAZ citizens don’t carry guns, but that’s another lie.

BLM AND ANTIFA HAVE TAKEN OVER SEATTLE’S NEW COUNTRY WITH THE HELP OF SEATTLE POLITICIANS

THIS IS WHAT THEY THINK

Capitalism has given more people the best living standard over any other system in the world. Tell that to the haters:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply