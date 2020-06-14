No US flags allowed in the 3rd world nation of CHAZ in downtown Seattle

The new nation of CHAZ, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, has affected the entire neighborhood. They have made it into a dreamy Democrat 3rd world hellhole. In this depraved new land of unhinged maniacs, they have their own laws, a number of which are unconstitutional. They have seized physical control of space that doesn’t belong to them. The American flag is not welcome nor is religion or free speech, and they are violent.

Isn’t it lovely:

This is what’s been done to the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Seattle by those in the “autonomous zone.” #antifa #BlackLivesMatter #CapitalHillAutonomousZone pic.twitter.com/rScE82WxFK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 14, 2020

NO AMERICAN FLAGS PLEASE OR WE MIGHT KILL YOU

“Keep on walking you race traitor ass bitch,” shouts a man over a bullhorn to a black man carrying an American flag through the Seattle “autonomous zone.” People then try to steal his flag. A woman carrying an American flag was robbed moments earlier. Both were chased out #antifa pic.twitter.com/nXl8qCwAFy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 14, 2020

Another angle of when the American flag was stolen from a woman by a masked female inside the Seattle “autonomous zone.” #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/7SCYVJMceS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 14, 2020

Two people peacefully carried American flags through the Seattle “autonomous zone.” It was seen as an intense act of provocation to many there, some of whom were openly armed. A masked person ran up & stole one of the flags. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/5lqoRYhxf9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 14, 2020

An anarchist communist flag used by antifa is posted near one of the “autonomous zone” checkpoints in Seattle. #antifa pic.twitter.com/Bbi6yQGsyp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 14, 2020

Someone in the CHAZ/CHOP just stole one of the American flags. pic.twitter.com/jHDpWbZOW0 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 14, 2020

YES, THEY HAVE GUNS

The Seattle Democrats claim the CHAZ citizens don’t carry guns, but that’s another lie.

Guard at one of the checkpoints for the Seattle “autonomous zone” carries a Dessert Eagle .50 gun. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/nhqQyGVFsu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 13, 2020

BLM AND ANTIFA HAVE TAKEN OVER SEATTLE’S NEW COUNTRY WITH THE HELP OF SEATTLE POLITICIANS

The stage right outside the East Precinct has become more elaborate, now with a tent covering and background lights. pic.twitter.com/GwGfsw5Au3 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 14, 2020

THIS IS WHAT THEY THINK

Capitalism has given more people the best living standard over any other system in the world. Tell that to the haters:

“Destruction is necessary. F— peace.” Flyer given out at the Seattle “autonomous zone” encourages violent behavior. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/iQSWlNONr8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 14, 2020