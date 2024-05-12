No Use Getting Forklift Certified Now

The minimum wage keeps increasing, up, up, and the companies have found a way to circumvent it. They have robots. One day, one guy in a McDonald’s will be operating all the robots. A machine dressed up with a McDonald’s apron will give you your Happy Meal.

Who will have money to spend and keep the economy going when the robots take over?

Robots never call in sick, never have an EEO lawsuit, and can work three shifts for 24 hours a day, seven days a week. What’s not to like?

The EU considered unionizing robots. I haven’t heard how that’s going, and the robots aren’t asking for it.

Keep pushing for crazy hourly wages; a robot will get your job. Some jobs aren’t career paths, but are great second jobs.

Looks like getting forklift certified is now meaningless, thanks Obama! pic.twitter.com/7v5SeEU3MR — Based Mechanics (@BasedMechanics) May 12, 2024

