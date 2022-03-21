NYC Tyrants Mandate Kids Under 5 Wear Masks Forever

Dr. Ashwin Vasan, New York City’s new WOKE health commissioner, announced that kids under five should wear masks indefinitely.

His reason is political — they’re not vaccinated. Children under five years of age are not in danger from COVID.

During his first press conference, Vasan declared the mask mandates for young children will continue and he gave no hope of an end date. He said the mandate should continue indefinitely. The tyrant wants little children to always have masks on their faces.

On Thursday, Adams was confronted by angry parents demanding he reverse the mask mandate for toddlers and told them, “I got this. They will be unmasked.”

By Friday, Vasan ordered all children under five to be masked forever. On social media, Vasan is being labeled, “mentally ill, nuts, ridiculous, corrupt.” Many said the masking is torture for these children.

So much for Eric Adam’s promise. Adams is a tyrant as well.

This isn’t science, it’s politics.

THE THURSDAY INTERACTION

Obviously, nothing Eric says has any real meaning.

Here’s the interaction that preceded this. pic.twitter.com/mrMMX2VGKm — Elizabeth Kim (@lizkimtweets) March 17, 2022

