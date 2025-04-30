Non-Citizen Rapes a Women with a Mental Disorcer

By
M Dowling
-
2
26

Gavin Newsom signed a bill allowing police departments to hire non-citizens. A wife abuser was hired despite being a non-citizen. Then he raped a woman.

A Belmont police officer Felipe Gomes, a Brazilian citizen with a history of domestic violence was arrested for rap!ng someone who is unable to give consent due to a mental disorder. He should have been disqualified from serving as a police officer.

Citizens only should be police officers because they are acquainted with our laws and values. Foreigners also shouldn’t be in charge of arresting Americans. Do you agree?


