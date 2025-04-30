The Terrifying Potential for Nuclear Wars

As the US attempts to negotiate with Iran for a nuclear deal, we saw three explosions in a port in Iran.

There was one in the port. That was a massive explosion. There were two other smaller ones; one was in a warehouse. There are reports that materials for ballistic missiles were being stored there. Israel has not taken responsibility. However, they do seem like the possible cause if this were indeed an attack. The fact that there were three explosions suggests it could be an attack.

Some reports claimed that an explosion occurred in a cargo of rocket fuel for ballistic missiles supplied by China.

Reportedly, about 300 people were killed and more than 800 were injured in the incident. That isn’t confirmed.

Drone footage after blast in Iran’s port shows a massive crater as well as immense damage to the port Some reports claimed that explosion was caused in a cargo of rocket fuel for ballistic missiles supplied by China pic.twitter.com/NhGqEDW9M9 — Truth Seeker (@mib_63) April 29, 2025

Currently, Iran doesn’t appear to be a threat in terms of launching a nuclear weapon. However, Israel does have nuclear weapons and has threatened to use them on Iran.

Reportedly, Mike Waltz and the Israel lobby are pushing for US involvement in attacks on Iran. That would lead us to endless war. Fortunately, Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, doesn’t see Iran as an immediate threat and is seeking peace. President Trump and Tulsi Gabbard want peace.

The situation is terrifying. In the Middle East, we have Israel wanting to get us into a war with Iran. We have Ukraine wanting to get us into a war with Russia. And we have Pakistan and India threatening to nuke each other. It’s a perilous situation.

Joe Biden’s administration tore up all the nuclear deals. Hopefully, the United States will keep us out of all of these wars.

No one can win a nuclear war.

Back in 2024, Pete Hegseth talked about bombing Iran’s ports. I hope we didn’t do this while we are trying to negotiate peace.

After the Soleimani assassination, Pete Hegseth called on Trump to bomb Iran’s energy production facilities, ports, and nuclear facilities. He said Trump should even bomb mosques, hospitals, and schools if deemed necessary pic.twitter.com/Bk0n7VQMhR — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 13, 2024

