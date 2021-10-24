Non-Communist New Yorkers Must Show Up to the Polls Tuesday!

















New Yorkers who don’t want to be communists better show up to the polls on Tuesday!

The cunning commies have put in five major proposals that will swing elections to Democrats permanently.

THE FIVE PROPOSALS

Proposal 1

If proposal one passes, only a simple majority would be required to approve redistricting plans during one-party rule.

THAT IS THE ONLY OCCASIONAL ADVANTAGE REPUBLICANS HAVE IN NEW YORK! THEY WANT TO REDISTRICT REPUBLICANS OUT OF EXISTENCE.

Proposal 2

The second ballot proposal would add a new amendment guaranteeing clean air and water to the state constitution.

A yes vote on proposal two indicates you’re in favor of adding the amendment.

If approved, the amendment would read: Each person shall have a right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment.

Environmental groups support the proposal and say it will force businesses and governments to think more carefully when approving projects that could cause pollution, according to WAMC. Critics, including some Republicans and business groups, are concerned the amendment’s broad language could lead to frivolous lawsuits.

IT WOULD LEAD TO FRIVOLOUS LAWSUITS. IT’S A TROJAN HORSE. EVERYONE WANTS CLEAN AIR AND WATER, BUT THIS ALLOWS FAR-LEFT ‘ENVIRONMENTALISTS’ TO DESTROY THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY FOR ONE!

Proposal 3

Number three would delete the current requirement in the state constitution that voters be registered at least 10 days before an election. Removing that requirement would allow the Legislature to pass laws allowing same-day voter registration.

A yes vote would remove the current 10-day requirement from the constitution, but would not automatically create same-day registration. The Legislature would have to pass that separately, according to Spectrum News.

ANYONE WILL VOTE AND WE WILL NEVER KNOW IF THEY ARE ILLEGITIMATE VOTERS. IT’S AN INVITE TO ILLEGAL ALIENS.

Proposal 4

A yes vote on question four would change the constitution to allow what’s known as “no excuse” absentee voting. If the proposal is approved, New Yorkers would be able to get absentee ballots without providing a specific reason, according to Gothamist.

IT MAKES CORRUPT MAIL-IN BALLOTING PERMANENT.

Proposal 5

Proposal five is New York City-focused. It would raise the monetary limit on claims in the city’s Civil Court from $25,000 to $50,000. The idea is to reduce the caseload in other courts, especially state Supreme Court, which currently hears all cases involving amounts over $25,000, according to The City.

The claim limit for New York City Civil Court is set by the constitution, which is why it will take an amendment to alter it.

ANY CHANGE TO THE CONSTITUTION RIGHT NOW IS BAD.

Read the proposals here and remember it’s never too late until the fat lady sings. VOTE!

