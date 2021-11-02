San Fran Chain Cuts Hours — ‘Off the Charts’ Theft — Blames “Equity Problem”

















I think like a lot of retailers they’ve been experiencing increasing property crime and theft from their stores. I think the last 6 months from what they say has been sort of – off the charts in terms of how bad it’s been. It’s sad, upsetting, and frustrating…It’s an equity problem. ~ Rafael Mandelman, Safeway Supervisor

Safeway Supervisor Rafael Mandelman stop its 24-hour service in San Francisco due to “off the charts” shoplifting and crime in the area.

Safeway told Mandelman that the “police rarely arrest anyone for a property crime, by the time they make it on the scene.”

They decided the store will stay open from 6 AM to 9 PM.

Who does this hurt? The poor!

EQUITY???

Mr. Mandelman is confused about what the problem is, however.

“It’s an equity problem,” Mandelman said. “There’s a lot of low-income folks, seniors, folks with disability, who rely on that Safeway and other Safeways around the city.”

It’s not equity, it’s the lack of law enforcement and wrong-headed attitudes by the thieves. People need to earn their rewards, not steal them.

Poor senior citizens aren’t the ones stealing the goods.

OTHER STORES ARE GIVING UP AS WELL

Target started closing its stores inside the city limits at 6 PM. The stores outside of San Francisco city limits close at 10 PM. They are closing due to thefts.

Walgreens has closed 17 stores in San Francisco in the last couple of years because of “rampant theft.”

Stores simply can’t afford it.

Upscale stores like Neiman Marcus are also suffering tremendous losses.

San Francisco under terrorist born and raised District Attorney Chesa Boudin isn’t enforcing the law.

At least 50 attorneys in the DA office have left since January, including progressive prosecutor Brooke Jenkins. She thinks the “criminal justice system is racist and needs reform.”

But Jenkins does not like Boudin’s approach and wants him to lose his job.

Jenkins, like so many who vote for the likes of Boudin want to keep their lofty leftist ideals but not live with the consequences.

On the Left, stealing isn’t wrong, but there is a price to be paid for that viewpoint.

