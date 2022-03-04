Non-Partisan Peoples’ Convoy Grows to 10,000 Trucks for Liberty! [Live]

The Peoples Convoy has grown in numbers as it travels across the country to the DC swamp. It’s day 8 of the journey with two days to go.

There are several other smaller convoys but the Peoples’ Convoy is the main one.

Reportedly, they had 10,000 vehicles stretching over 70 miles earlier as of Tuesday.

The Long Island convoy is called Rollin’ Rally. It’s non-partisan as is the Peoples’ Convoy.

Pray this isn’t Canada’s redux. We’re dealing with communists in power.

From the Peoples’ Convoy page:

WE DEMAND THE DECLARATION OF NATIONAL EMERGENCY CONCERNING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BE LIFTED IMMEDIATELY AND OUR CHERISHED CONSTITUTION REIGN SUPREME.

WE ARE THE PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND WE STAND TOGETHER UNDER THE BANNER OF FREEDOM – FREEDOM IS THE ONE THING THAT UNITES US ALL. LIBERTY FLOWS THROUGH ALL OF OUR VEINS.

WHO WE ARE: We are truckers, moms, students, nurses, doctors, investors, county workers, teachers, cowboys, loggers, engineers, sanitation workers, professors, cashiers, flight attendants, pilots, sales reps, physical therapists. WE ARE, fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, married, single, divorced, separated, gay, straight. WE ARE Black, White, Asian, Native American. WE ARE immigrants, natives: WE ARE citizens of the free world.

To our elected officials that believe they rule us: YOU work for US. Our constitution was written to provide enough power to act on a national level, but not enough to deprive the people of fundamental rights. The people are prepared to see this challenge through — as we have seen through all challenges to our Freedom in the past. And we will prevail and prosper.

To our brave and courageous neighbors to the North — our Canadian brothers and sisters who led the charge — we join your call to Freedom with THE PEOPLE’S CONVOY.

LET THE GOLDEN LIGHT OF LIBERTY BURN BRIGHT: LET FREEDOM ROLL!!

HAPPENING NOW: The Peoples Convoy arrives at todays final resting spot in Lore City Ohio. A rally will be held, as has been custom every night upon arrival, with hundreds/thousands of local supporters. Convoy continues to Hagerstown MD tomorrow. Follow us ==> @ElAmerican_ pic.twitter.com/Dyo08bBrhS — El American (@ElAmerican_) March 3, 2022

The People’s Convoy is now 10,000 vehicles strong as they arrived yesterday in Indianapolis, Indiana 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ylTXDsOvb2 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 2, 2022

HOOOOOOONK! 🇺🇸 The People’s Convoy Arrives in Lore City, Ohio pic.twitter.com/3aoPVPo5ZO — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 4, 2022

