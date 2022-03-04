Politicizing Medicine Has Destroyed Americans’ Faith in the Medical Community

MIT scientist Stephanie Seneff’s paper, “Worse Than the Disease: Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19,” published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research in collaboration with Dr. Greg Nigh, well-defines the potential unintended consequences of mRNA transfer technologies falsely referred to as COVID-19.

She became concerned when Operation Warp Speed was announced without precedent and implemented at breakneck speed. It included:

The first-ever use of PEG in an injection The first-ever use of mRNA gene transfer technology against an infectious agent The first-ever “vaccine” to make no clear claims about reducing infection, transmissibility, or death The first-ever coronavirus vaccine ever tested on humans (and previous coronavirus vaccines all failed due to antibody-dependent enhancement, a condition in which the antibodies actually facilitate infection rather than defend against it) The first-ever use of genetically modified polynucleotides in the general population

Dr. Joseph Mercola writes at The Epoch Times that Dr. Seneff told him the process was “reckless”. They skipped too many steps. Mercola, referencing VAERs, called the shots “shockingly hazardous.”

THE MEDICAL COMMUNITY WAS POLITICAL AND ABANDONED MEDICINE

As we heard from Dr. Ladapo – Florida’s Surgeon General – It’s a “tragedy that the medical community has stuck with the CDC and Fauci instead of relying on clinical wisdom and expertise. Now doctors can decide what’s the best treatment for their patients in Florida.”

Dr. Ladapo on New Florida Right to Try Guidance: It’s been a tragedy that the medical community has stuck with the CDC and Fauci instead of relying on clinical wisdom and expertise. Now doctors can decide what’s the best treatment for their patients in Florida. pic.twitter.com/U4uB5Q8ncg — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 3, 2022

Related