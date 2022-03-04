Bad Idea Alert! Russian Businessman Puts a Million Dollar Price on Putin’s Head

Russian businessman and TV commentator Alex Konanykhin put a $1 million bounty on Vladimir Putin’s head, Business Insider reports.

He has called on Russian military officers to go after Putin and arrest him as a war criminal. Alex must have been chatting with Lindsey Graham. Does he think the Russians won’t come after him or that there aren’t a whole slew of criminals ready to take Putin’s place? It’s not even enough money to make it worth the risk an assassin would take.

Konanykhin said he was putting up the bounty to “facilitate the denazification of Russia.”

But, Putin said he’s de-nazifying the place as he de-Ukraine’s the place.

Konanykhin said Putin is a war criminal. He put this picture up and then Facebook deleted it:

“I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws,” said crypto investor and California-based businessman Alex Konanykhin in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Konanykhin claimed that Putin had violated the Russian constitution by “eliminating free elections” and “murdering his opponents.”

“As an ethnic Russian and a Russia citizen, I see it as my moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia. I will continue my assistance to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to withstand the onslaught of Putin’s Orda,” Konanykhin said, using the Russian word for “horde.”

HIS NEXT POST CANCELED THE DEAD OR ALIVE MESSAGE

After Facebook deleted it, he posted again and said he just wants him arrested, but the poster, duh!

“Some reports suggest that I promised to pay for the assassination of Putin. It is NOT correct. While such an outcome would be cheered by millions of people around the world, I believe that Putin must be brought to justice.”

