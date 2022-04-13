Non-White Supremacist Arrested in NYC Subway Shooting (videos)

Frank James, the Black Supremacist who is now a suspect in the New York City subway shooting, was arrested in the East Village today. During the attack, twenty-nine people were injured, and ten were shot. Of the ten, several were children on their way to school. They were ages 12, 13, 15, and 16, and all but one suffered minor injuries. The 16-year-old suffered devastating injuries to his thumb but they were able to save it. An 18-year-old was shot in the leg.

Stinchfield showed video and photos of the victims on his show last night and said that most of the victims appeared to be Asian and it was in an area with a heavy Asian population. Watch:

Watch non-white supremacist James escorted out by the police.

Breaking: Frank James, the black nationalist suspect in the #Brooklyn subway mass shooting, is in police custody. Separately, video posted on social media purports to show the moment he was arrested. pic.twitter.com/m9LHKztzgW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

CAPTURED: The suspect in Tuesday's shooting and smoke-bombing on the New York City subway in Brooklyn, Frank James, is in custody, officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon. https://t.co/dbvhWizKOp pic.twitter.com/SeqcskOQrP — Newsmax (@newsmax) April 13, 2022

