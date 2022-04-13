Soros AG Won’t Let Mark Meadows Vote in NC- Put Him Under Investigation

Donald Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was removed from the NC voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections, acting on behalf of the Soros Attorney General.

The BOE says the former congressman from North Carolina is under investigation for allegations of voter fraud, and, therefore, can’t vote in his home state.

He voted from a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, NC in 2020. Allegedly, he didn’t live there. A spokesperson said he lived in Virginia and voted there in the 2021 election.

They haven’t received a challenge yet, and launched an investigation.

STEIN’S OBEDIENT

The NC Attorney General Josh Stein, a far-left Democrat, asked the Board of Elections to investigate. Stein’s campaign was funded by George Soros and his son Alexander.

He is a radical who is accused of manipulating elections and using Marxist tactics to usurp the power of the voter.

Additionally, Stein likes to give awards to radicals. In October 2020, Attorney General Josh Stein “awarded 12 Triangle area leaders with Dogwood Awards. These awards are for North Carolinians dedicated to keeping people safe.

One of the recipients of the award is a radical leftist protestor – Peter Gilbert. Gilbert toppled a confederate soldier statue and was arrested in 2017.

Stein is far-left on just about every issue and a credit to Soros – ruining North Carolina.

Related