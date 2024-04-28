Non-White Supremacist Network Growing Hamas in US Colleges

The Resistance News Network (RNN) declares solidarity encampments now operate on 53 University campuses worldwide, mostly in the US. Thank the Soros clan for this, as they pour millions into the movement. Even the NFL has funded it.

White supremacy is not and has never been the problem. It’s a political cover for real problems.

One of the biggest problems is abject stupidity:

HAMAS OCCUPATION: Hamas propaganda videos on TikTok are hilarious! pic.twitter.com/HiK7UqAgc9 — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2024

RNN has a toolkit of shocking pro-Hamas, pro-terrorist propaganda. The link was found on the UConn UCommune group on Telegram.

UConn had just celebrated its inclusion in RNN. RNN is very pleased with the revolutionary student movement rapidly spreading throughout college and university campuses, mostly in the US. They can fester and grow thanks to weak, lawless politicians in blue cities, and weak college and university leaders.

RNN emerged to show solidarity with Palestine and to impede imperial US support for the genocidal Zionist entity.

The dummkopfs really don’t like anyone:

HAMAS OCCUPATION: The occupied encampments aren’t safe. This video is of Hamas attacking Native American students. pic.twitter.com/GkzO3RNSDR — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2024

Encampments at CalPoly Humboldt students renamed Siemens Hall to Intifada Hall, and Emerson students in Boston named the street of their encampment Walid Daqqah Alley.

Someone, please, tell her:

HAMAS OCCUPATION: Presidential candidate Jill Stein was arrested at the occupied encampment at Washington University in St. Louis. She told reporters ‘the Jews have Poland’ and should turn Israel over to Hamas. pic.twitter.com/1qsnPzggT6 — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2024

RNN claims hundreds of peaceful protests were beaten by American Zionist police forces, which were trained by the Israel occupation forces. They distribute pro-Hamas propaganda wherever they are. They describe the so-called Palestinian liberation struggle and offer glory to the martyrs who support Palestinian liberation.

White liberal women are pathetic.

White liberal women are the worst… pic.twitter.com/lMWEywK638 — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2024

They are looking for the most ignorant of Americans and finding them.

Here is the updated list of universities with encampments or other visible support for Gaza, according to RNN:

Fashion Institute of Technology – New York City, NY

Indiana University Bloomington – Bloomington, IN

University of California Los Angeles – Los Angeles, CA

University of Texas, Arlington – Arlington, TX

Cornell University – Ithaca, NY

University of Houston – Houston, TX

University of Pennsylvania – Philadelphia, PA

Portland State University – Portland, OR

Stanford University – Stanford, California

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign – Champaign, IL

University of Connecticut – Storrs, CT

UK

Warwick University

Previously reported encampments:

Brown University – Providence, RI

California State Polytechnic University – Humboldt, CA

City University of New York – New York City, NY

Columbia University – New York City, NY

Emerson College – Boston, MA

Emory University – Atlanta, GA

Florida International University – Miami, FL

Florida State University – Tallahassee, FL

George Washington University – DC

Harvard University – Cambridge, MA.

Indiana University – Purdue University – Indianapolis, IN

New York University – New York City, NY

Northeastern University – Boston, MA

Northwestern University – Evanston, IL

Ohio State University – Columbus, OH

Princeton University – Princeton, NJ

Rice University – Houston, TX

Texas A&M – College Station, TX

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) – Cambridge, MA

Michigan State University – East Lansing, MI

The New School – New York City, NY

The University of Michigan – Ann Arbor, MI

Tufts University – Medford, MA

University of Arizona – Tucson

University of California at Berkeley – Berkeley, CA

University of Maryland – College Park, MD

University of Miami – Oxford, OH

University of Minnesota – Minneapolis, MN

University of New Mexico – Albuquerque, NM

University of North Carolina at Charlotte – Charlotte, NC

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – Chapel Hill, NC

University of Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh, PA

University of Rochester – Rochester, NY

University of Southern California – Los Angeles, CA

University of Texas, Austin – Austin, TX

University of Texas at Dallas – Dallas, TX

Vanderbilt University – Nashville, TN

Yale University – New Haven, CT

Australia:

University of Sydney

Melbourne University

France:

SciencesPo – Paris

The toolkit has trading cards glorifying the most heinous terrorist groups.

She’s a genius:

PRO-TIP: If you want to remain anonymous and hide your identity do not sit for a photo shoot for the Washington Post. https://t.co/nB9Qljnp17 pic.twitter.com/YEg1E7FmUs — @amuse (@amuse) April 28, 2024

