Islam Is Growing in the Western World

UAE’s foreign minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, AbZ, said the following seven years ago. Elon Musk shared it on X and said, “He knows what he is talking about.”

“I just want to make sure you get it right. There will come a day that we will see far more radical extremists and terrorists coming out of Europe because of a lack of decision-making, trying to be politically correct, or assuming that they know the Middle East, and they know Islam, and they know the others far better than we do. And I’m sorry, but that’s pure ignorance.”

Watch:

The Islamization of France.

Christians are now a minority in the United Kingdom, HT reported in 2021.

The Muslim population has grown by 44% in the last decade, according to the latest census figures. The Christian population has dropped to below the 50% mark. More and more Muslims now live in the Christian-dominated United Kingdom.

As of three years ago, 3.9 million Muslims live in London, up from 4.9% to 6.5%. For the first time ever, the Christian population is less than 50% in England and Wales.

Who Follows What in the UK

27.5 million Christians,

3.9 million Muslims,

1 million Hindus,

5.246,

2.73 Buddhist,

and 2.71 million Jews.

The second most common ethnic group in the UK is Asian, Asian British, or Asian Welsh.

The census showed one in every three people said they had no religion.

It also found that Punjabi and Urdu have become the fifth and sixth most common languages spoken in the UK.

A religion column was added to the UK census in 2001, and it is voluntary to answer. According to official statistics, 94% of respondents filled out the religion column.

The Growing Islamization of Germany

THE UNITED STATES

Islam ranks as the third-largest religion in the United States, following Christianity and Judaism. According to the latest studies, there are about 4.45 million Muslims in the country, accounting for approximately 1% of the total population. Muslim population in the US has been on the rise for more than a decade due to high fertility rates and migration of Muslims into the country. Consequently, the number of mosques has doubled over the last two decades.

The Muslim population is also substantially dispersed in the country, with Virginia and Arizona being amongst the states with the highest Muslim population in the US. A study by the Pew Research Center forecasts that the number of Muslims in the US will reach 8.1 million or 2.1% of the total population by 2050, making Islam the second largest religion in the country. The Jewish religion will move into third place.

This will all likely happen sooner with the Democrat mass unvetted immigration.

A significant number of African Americans are Muslims.

As of Jan. 2024

Illinois

Percentage of Muslim Population: 3.7%

Total Muslim Population: 473,792

New York

Percentage of Muslim Population: 3.6%

Total Muslim Population: 724,475

New Jersey

Percentage of Muslim Population: 3.5%

Total Muslim Population: 321,652

Maryland

Percentage of Muslim Population: 3.1%

Total Muslim Population: 188,914

Michigan

Percentage of Muslim Population: 2.4%

Total Muslim Population: 241,828

Virginia

Percentage of Muslim Population: 2%

Total Muslim Population: 169,371

Minnesota

Percentage of Muslim Population: 2%

Total Muslim Population: 114,590

Massachusetts

Percentage of Muslim Population: 1.9%

Total Muslim Population: 131,749

Arizona

Percentage of Muslim Population: 1.5%

Total Muslim Population: 109,765

North Carolina

Percentage of Muslim Population: 1.3%

Total Muslim Population: 130,661

This clip is a bit different. They include California, with 504,000 Muslims. Some studies show there could be 600,000 in LA alone.

Related