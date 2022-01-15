Non-White Supremacist Pushes an Asian Woman to Her Death in NYC Subway

A non-white supremacist man pushed an Asian woman to her death in front of an oncoming subway train Saturday morning in Times Square.
The horrifying episode unfolded at around 9:40 a.m. The unidentified woman was struck by a southbound R train at the Times Square N/Q/R line on West 42nd Street and Broadway, an NYPD spokeswoman said.
A suspect was taken away.
The victim was with two other women when she was pushed, a police source said.
It’s getting very nasty out there with drug-addled homeless men screaming and attacking people, especially Asians and Jews. They’re allowed to attack.
All the New York City ‘leaders’ care about is protecting attackers.
We have no bail laws and many serious crimes are no longer crimes.
Mayor Adams said his Assistant Police Commissioner, his brother, will protect him from white supremacists. Well, his job will be very easy them since there are zero white supremacists in New York City.
It seems like all the Supremacist in America are Black. Blacks commit far more crime than any other Race in America. The Black Community really needs to get a handle on this. Blacks are only 13% of the American Population and Democrats are doing everything they can to create a Race War in America. Black People need to come to the realization that they will quickly lose if Democrats can start this Race War! Democrats have always been the Party of Slavery, the Klan, Jim Crow – Wake Up! Democrat actions speak far more loudly than their LIES!
The enemedia was encouraging coexistence with the Asian (racist!) culture just yesterday during the AM struggle session, don’t the comrades respect the wishes of their thought controllers?