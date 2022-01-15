Non-White Supremacist Pushes an Asian Woman to Her Death in NYC Subway

A non-white supremacist man pushed an Asian woman to her death in front of an oncoming subway train Saturday morning in Times Square.

The horrifying episode unfolded at around 9:40 a.m. The unidentified woman was struck by a southbound R train at the Times Square N/Q/R line on West 42nd Street and Broadway, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

A suspect was taken away.

The victim was with two other women when she was pushed, a police source said.

It’s getting very nasty out there with drug-addled homeless men screaming and attacking people, especially Asians and Jews. They’re allowed to attack.

All the New York City ‘leaders’ care about is protecting attackers.

We have no bail laws and many serious crimes are no longer crimes.

Mayor Adams said his Assistant Police Commissioner, his brother, will protect him from white supremacists. Well, his job will be very easy them since there are zero white supremacists in New York City.

