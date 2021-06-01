Non-white supremacist slugs random Chinese woman in NYC



















A black man, presumably not a white supremacist, slugged a random Asian woman outside a Chinatown restaurant.

Surveillance video posted on Twitter by Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, whose district covers Chinatown, captured the horrifying daytime assault.

The 55-year-old victim can be seen walking by the Kong Sihk Tong café at around 6:15 p.m. A black man in an orange hoodie and denim jacket whacked her unprovoked.

The woman falls backward onto the pavement. The attacker, a non-white supremacist, then appears to run as two people dining outside sit in stunned silence, the footage shows.

A man then rushes over to check on the victim. “Are you OK?” he asks — but the woman doesn’t respond or move.

The Assemblywoman who posted this voted to end cash bail so he will be out on the streets in no time.

She was taken to the hospital and her daughter said she is doing OK.

The non-white supremacist suspect is in Bellevue for psychiatric testing. The Left likes to blame white supremacists but, so far, every crime is by a black person.

This was just sent to me from my constituent. This just happened in my district in Chinatown. He has been arrested and our precinct is investigating. pic.twitter.com/sxNfCbrlza — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) May 31, 2021

