Non-white supremacist spits, hurls racists slurs at Chinese mom and 3 kids









The man pictured above yelled anti-Asian [Chinese] slurs at a mother and her three kids on a Manhattan subway train before spitting at them and kicking the mom’s phone off of the moving train car, police said Saturday.

The 44-year-old mom and her children were aboard a 5-line train around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when they were targeted by the man, according to police.

The man yelled anti-Asian [Chinese] slurs at the mom and the kids and then spat twice in their direction, police said.

He called her an “Asian slut” before telling her she “brought the virus,” police sources said.

He also said, “Your mom’s going to kill you,” and snapped that the victim should, “Go back to your country,” the sources said.

When the victim started recording the man, he struck her hand, causing her to drop her phone, cops said.

He then opened the train door between cars and kicked the phone onto the tracks, police said.

EMS took the mom and kids to Mount Sinai West for observation.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, police said. The man fled the subway

