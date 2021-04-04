Easter message from some of those who hate us









Google wants to wish you a Happy….nothing.

Rep. Greene got her Happy Nothing from Twitter:

Just after posting “He is Risen,” Congresswoman @mtgreenee has been suspended today. pic.twitter.com/cYfhXfj47k — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) April 4, 2021

Chelsea Clinton thinks it’s just about Easter eggs:

Hillary wishes everyone a happy holiday since Easter must be too hard for her to say.

Sharing a favorite photo of Bill (left) and the Easter Bunny to wish a happy holiday to everyone celebrating. 🐇🌸 📷: @usnatarchives / @WJCLibrary pic.twitter.com/auev9wuRzq — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 4, 2021

@Jack has nothing to say today, but ‘Pagan’ is trending. Facebook has nothing for us either.

This is a sample of what is trending under ‘pagan.’ It’s their loss:

Happy pagan celebration, hijacked to promote a fictitious resurrection and commercialised by capitalists Day!! — Sofia the heathen Socialist 👩‍🎤🤘🏳️‍🌈🍹☠👻👽 (@SofiaBSocial) April 4, 2021

Happy holiday that falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the vernal equinox, but is totally not a pagan celebration of fertility (with things like eggs or bunnies) and Spring, and isn't named after the goddess Eostre (estrous, estrogen) but is really about JC. pic.twitter.com/AeTcsE2ql5 — Andrew L. Seidel (@AndrewLSeidel) April 4, 2021

This is what it is really about:



