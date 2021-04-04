Easter message from some of those who hate us

Google wants to wish you a Happy….nothing.

Rep. Greene got her Happy Nothing from Twitter:

Chelsea Clinton thinks it’s just about Easter eggs:

Hillary wishes everyone a happy holiday since Easter must be too hard for her to say.

@Jack has nothing to say today, but ‘Pagan’ is trending. Facebook has nothing for us either.

This is a sample of what is trending under ‘pagan.’ It’s their loss:

This is what it is really about:

