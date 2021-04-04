Great message from Charles Barkley









Charles Barkley said most people, white and black, are great people. It is the politicians who make us dislike each other to satisfy their own greed for money and power. He should have added media to the group of hatemongering divisive operatives.

Wait for the Derek Chauvin trial to end and let’s see the media-promoted violence that will follow. Let’s hope we see some changes in 2022.

Watch:

BREAKING: Charles Barkley says racial division is driven by politicians pic.twitter.com/otD5hxt4k9 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 4, 2021

