Non White Supremacists Are Causing a Rise in Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

Hate crimes against Asians are rising dramatically, more than most other groups, and they are not by white supremacists. They take place in blue cities and are overwhelmingly committed by Black people.

For example, these six men were arrested after working together on over 70 crimes targeting Asian women in California’s Bay Area, according to Santa Clara County authorities.

Here’s another example:

23-yr old Asian girl viciously attacked and pummeled by a racist guy in the NYC subway platform. She just moved from Thailand to the U.S. three months ago. The Asian Hate is real. pic.twitter.com/8kDnBv8zQG — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) December 16, 2021

And another:

Video from anti-Asian Assault in Transit. If you have any info DM us or @NYPDTips or ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) pic.twitter.com/qrPGmSfdsm — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) December 13, 2021

What has frequently been portrayed as a white supremacist crime in blue cities where you don’t find white supremacists, is a Black-on-Asian crime wave. Until people recognize who is doing it and find out why it won’t stop. Lying about who is committing the crimes only makes it worse.

Not white supremacists are also committing anti-Semitic attacks – here, here, here, here, here, here, here, and so on.

That isn’t to say some of these crimes aren’t committed by white men. Some are, but they aren’t the big problem and some aggressors are Antifa.

NEW YORK CITY IS THE LEADER IN HATE

NY POST REPORT

Manhattan, with no white supremacists, and with 199 bias incidents, has led the city’s record rise in hate crimes this year, NYPD statistics show. Of those, 134 occurred in Midtown’s Manhattan South precinct, according to Compstat figures through Dec. 12.

Brooklyn was next on the sobering scorecard, with 119 hate crimes, followed by Queens (102), The Bronx (44), and Staten Island (17).

Overall, the city has seen 514 hate crimes so far this year, up 98 percent from the 260 in 2020, and more than any year since 2013, when the department started a tally of hate crimes.

According to detailed NYPD data available for 481 of the crimes, 55 were felony assaults and 11 were robberies, data show.

Bias crimes against Asians rose the most out of any group, with 131 reported cases in 2021 compared to 28 the year before — a galling 368% increase.

But crimes against Jews continued to lead the hate parade, with 191 incidents in 2021, up 49 percent from the 128 in 2020.

“The increase in anti-Semitic bias incidents in our city is unacceptable and our elected leaders need to get serious about investing in real, long-term solutions,” said Leo Ferguson, director of strategic projects for Jews For Racial & Economic Justice.

“I’ve never seen it this bad,” said Wellington Chen, executive director of Chinatown’s Business Improvement District and a 50-year Big Apple resident. “We have never been so conscious that we are Asian. That is the sadness for us … It’s the opposite of what we should be.”

“Bias crimes against Asians rose the most out of any group, with 131 reported cases in 2021 compared to 28 the year before — a galling 368% increase. But crimes against Jews continued to lead the hate parade, with 191 incidents in 2021, up 49 percent from the 128 in 2020.” https://t.co/Ry3GPfrdcF — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) December 18, 2021

