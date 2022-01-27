Nooooo! Fauci Sees 3 Doses of Vaccines for Kids Under 4

Biden’s medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has gone completely mad. Now he anticipates giving three doses of the vaccine to healthy children under four years of age.

We don’t know what these vaccines will do in the long term. There is no vaccine crystal ball. When in doubt, don’t do it.

No one should be worried about a child giving it to an adult as an excuse to give them the vaccine. Adults protect children. It’s not supposed to be the other way around.

Watch:

Fauci says a "3 dose regimen" is likely for kids under 4. pic.twitter.com/9vgF1Ci9fr — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 26, 2022

