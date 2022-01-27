Spotify Keeps Joe Rogan, Dumps Neil Young

Spotify is removing Neil Young’s music after the singer demanded that they remove Joe Rogan’s podcast or his songs. Young isn’t a believer in free speech.

SPOTIFY ABIDES BY YOUNG’S WISHES

Spotify Technology SA has removed Neil Young’s music, the company confirmed Wednesday, as the folk-rock star isn’t relenting in his objections to Joe Rogan’s podcast.

The singer earlier this week penned an open letter to his manager and label asking them to remove his music from the service, saying it is spreading fake information about Covid-19 vaccines through Mr. Rogan’s show. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” he wrote.

Now, Spotify has apparently made its choice, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

“While the letter has since been removed from Mr. Young’s website, he has been in discussions with his label, Warner Music Group Corp.’s Warner Records, and Spotify since then, and continued to hold his ground, according to the people. The formal request to remove the music was made Wednesday and could take several hours to take effect across Spotify’s service across the world,” the report states.

“We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon,” he said.

It’s a wise choice. Neil Young is almost a has-been with 6 million followers and Joe Rogan is on the rise with 200 million followers.

In 2020, Spotify had signed a deal with Rogan worth more than $100 million to host his popular show on their platform exclusively.

