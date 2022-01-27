Tapes Show Possible Botched Administration of COV Vaccine on Kids

The latest Project Veritas release, which came out Wednesday evening, shows medical staff and supervisors discussing mistakes they made administering COV vaccines to children.

The tapes were given to Veritas by a pediatric nurse.

Project Veritas reported:

Whistleblower recordings obtained by Project Veritas appear to show medical staff and supervisors admitting they used the wrong dilutant in giving the COVID-19 Vaccine to children, lower-income, and homeless adults, and confirming the error “could cancel out [the protection of the vaccine] or have adverse effects.” The company, DocGo, and their subsidiary Ambulnz failed to disclose the incidents. It is also unclear if any affected patients were ever notified.

The recordings, which come from a whistleblower employed through DocGo/Ambulnz, show nurses and other staff admitting they improperly mixed the COVID-19 Vaccine with bacteriostatic water instead of saline solution.

Pfizer, the CDC, and the FDA give clear instructions about diluents saying bacteriostatic water is not to be used.

Audio and video recordings, however, show nurses admitting that the erroneous mixture “could cancel out [the protection of the vaccine] or have adverse effects.” It is unclear if patients, including parents of children who were vaccinated, were ever notified, despite company supervisors appearing to be aware of the problem. According to the nursing staff, no incident reports were filed.

The potential risk to children who received the botched mixture was so significant that a nurse with DocGo/Ambulnz said she felt compelled to reach out to Project Veritas. “These are little kids, these are babies,” said the whistleblower during an emotional interview with Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe.

Watch:

