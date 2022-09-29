Nord Stream Explosions Were Equal to 500kg of TNT

Nord Stream natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany suffered catastrophic damage in a series of explosions on Monday. The Swedish Coast Guard found a fourth leak on Nord Stream pipelines. It is the second one found in Swedish waters. Two were found in Danish waters. The pipelines in the two countries were 1.1 miles apart. The pipelines were filled with natural gas and are creating an environmental methane nightmare.

Der Spiegel reported that the explosive devices used to blow up Nord Stream were comparable to 500 kg of TNT.

According to Spiegel information, explosive devices comparable to that of 500 kilograms of TNT must have been used to destroy the tubes. The seismic signals registered by various measuring stations were also included in the estimate.

The previously unknown estimates support the assumption that only a state actor can be behind the action. So far, the federal government has held back speculation…

There is a lot of speculation that Russia is behind the action. The Russian leadership, however, described the process as international terrorism directed against Russia.

According to the Swedish National Seismic Network, two powerful underwater explosions were detected on Monday in the same area of the sea as the Nord Stream gas leaks.

The monitoring network said the first explosion occurred on Monday at 2:03 a.m. Swedish time with a magnitude of 1.9 on the Richter scale, followed by a second at 7:04 p.m. on the same day with a magnitude of 2.3.

There are a lot of villains to choose from, but it’s hard to see what Russia’s motive could be. US media is zeroing in on Russia.

The massive pipeline explosions occurred near the Danish island of Bornholm, which is located in international waters.

Thousands of German people protested immediately before the pipeline was destroyed. Germany claimed they were Russian Germans; we don’t know if that is true.

Today thousands protested in Prague. They have been protesting.

Thousands of people in Prague today against the EU and NATO. They want to end the sanctions against Russia and force the government to import Russian gas. Demonstration censored by the EU media. It will be a very hot autumn in Europe and beyond. pic.twitter.com/QwwlSZGJv4 — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) September 28, 2022

In under 12 hours after the explosions of Nord Stream 2, European Union officials gathered in Szczecin, Poland, to inaugurate the Baltic Pipe. The pipeline is expected to bring natural gas from Norway to Denmark to Poland, where it can be distributed across the European Union. The Baltic Pipe would bring 10 billion cubic meters of gas to the E.U. and was initially planned in 2014 after the Russian annexation of Crimea to mitigate the dependence on Russian gas.

The US Navy was in the area of the leak before the explosions

The CIA warned Germany that there were threats to the pipeline before the attack. That could be why they were in the area.

“Reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation,” former President Donald Trump said in a speech at the United Nations in 2018 that drew chuckles from the German delegation. Remember how Angela Merkel laughed at Trump?

As we all know, a Polish politician married to CIA propagandist Anne Applebaum of the Atlantic is convinced the US did it.

Also, Joe Biden and Victoria Nuland threatened the pipeline’s existence earlier this year, but they often make threats in vain.

Russia says the US did it and wants a UN Security Council investigation immediately.

According to Danish authorities, the explosions resulted from “deliberate actions.” The European Union Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said the leaks were due to “sabotage.” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called the Nord Stream attack “sabotage” and said it would be met with a “determined response.”

