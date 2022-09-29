Haunting Clips of Absolute Devastation in Ft. Myers, Sanibel

Absolute Devastation!

Much of Ft. Myers beach is gone and needs to be rebuilt. In Sanibel, the causeway is gone, and the way in now is by plane or boat.

Hurricane Ian is a hurricane again. It’s a Cat 1, and heading for Georgia and the Carolinas.

The sheriff of Lee County, Florida, which encompasses Fort Myers, which was hit by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, estimated Thursday that deaths resulting from the hurricane could number in the hundreds but later clarified that he could only confirm around five fatalities.

Winds up to 155 mph blasted the Florida coastline as Ian was rated a Category 4 hurricane.

Gov. De Santis warned of catastrophic floods two days before. After the flood, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said officials were assessing damage that will take years to rebuild, calling Ian “a 500-year flood event.” The storm was one of the most powerful storms on record to hit the U.S.

We were in the eye wall of Cat. 4 #Hurricane #Ian for over 5 hours and the back side was the worst.

I haven’t experienced anything close to this in over 30 years @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/wfEqcuEBAm — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 29, 2022

Resident Kevin Ott had planned to ride out Hurricane Ian in his Fort Myers home but ended up on a dangerous rescue mission to save his family—and 13 others—from the strongest storm to slam the coast in decades.

“The water, that was unbelievable,” Ott told The Daily Beast. “That water came on so quick. We were scrambling, trying [as] fast [as] we can get back to [Dineen], and it was just—within an hour, half an hour, or less, it was there. And these people were freaking out on top of the roofs, the people who were in the second stories, they were sitting there waving us down.”

About 2.6 million people are without power.

Haunting clips below of Ft. Myers and Sanibel.

I got an aerial tour of Fort Myers beach. Most of it will need to be completely rebuilt. pic.twitter.com/9WgZJdXnfm — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) September 29, 2022

Fort Myers Beach pier and nearby restaurants and structures have been destroyed. pic.twitter.com/LZuB2Q090M — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 29, 2022

Drone footage of Pier in Fort Myers Beach #HurricaneIan Video is not mine pic.twitter.com/1kotJh8zmu — Vikeologist™ (@Vikeologist) September 29, 2022

*RARE* first person view of storm surge. This camera is 6 feet off the ground on Estero Blvd in Fort Myers Beach, FL. Not sure how much longer it keeps working. You’ll see it live only on ⁦@weatherchannel⁩ #Ian pic.twitter.com/WwHtvgVxjY — Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) September 28, 2022

Footage shows destruction in Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian battered the Florida peninsula with a catastrophic trifecta of high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge https://t.co/oS5K8sOeE0 pic.twitter.com/40cNNvD8u6 — CNN (@CNN) September 29, 2022

Sanibel and Captiva

CBS Miami reported that Hurricane Ian destroyed a major chunk of the Sanibel Causeway when it slammed into Florida’s west coast Wednesday.

Two portions of the ramp to both bridges to the islands of Sanibel and Captiva washed away, and a stretch of roadway crossed an island in the middle of the causeway. The causeway is the only way for vehicles to enter or leave the islands.

“Sanibel is destruction,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news conference Thursday, adding that the island “got hit with really biblical storm surge,” DeSantis said evacuation efforts were ongoing. Still, many residents had left before the storm hit.

Wow. Our first view of Sanibel & Captiva Island — parts of it completely washed out. Prayers for those who may have stayed behind. 🙏🏽 #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/JCUxEIEHgR — John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) September 29, 2022

HURRICANE TIMELAPSE: A beachside camera in Sanibel, Florida, captured the destructive floods and wind that ripped across the island on Wednesday as Ian, then a high-end Category 4 hurricane, hit the state. https://t.co/p4EIWD2yvb pic.twitter.com/l4fz4w2tEY — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 29, 2022

The Sanibel Causeway was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. The only road in and out of Sanibel and Captiva. 💔 #flwx #Ian pic.twitter.com/FxOpCE9FOg — Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) September 29, 2022

WCK’s Sam is on Sanibel Island, FL. The island was devastated by Hurricane Ian—the singular causeway collapsed making it now inaccessible by car. We’ve flown in food & water for first responders to give to anyone still on the island as rescue efforts continue. #ChefsForFlorida pic.twitter.com/TYr6u4yAN6 — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) September 29, 2022

Here is a time-lapse of the #StormSurge coming in on Sanibel Island, #Florida caught on a live traffic cam. This was only 30mins condensed down, it deteriorated quickly. 😬 #HurricaneIan #Hurricane #Ian pic.twitter.com/JKuNROvMm4 — BirdingPeepWx (@BirdingPeepWx) September 28, 2022

This is the video from @SamBloch1 flying into Sanibel island.. we are seeing such horrible destruction we @WCKitchen will be here with Florida with hot meals to make sure everyone who needs food is okay🙏 #ChefsForFlorida https://t.co/yOd1T3DyeX pic.twitter.com/OXmTJMtLx8 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 29, 2022

