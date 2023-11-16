Damning Ethics Report and an Infuriated George Santos

The ethics report on George Santos was published today. It concludes that there is substantial evidence that George Santos violated federal criminal laws. They said Santos spent campaign funds on Botox treatments and luxurious Atlantic City trips with his husband. They claim he tried to hide the money trail and tried to put a fake financial narrative on official records.

The report says at nearly every opportunity, “he placed his desire for private gain above his duty to uphold the Constitution, federal law, and ethical principles,” the report reads. “Santos sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.”

The House Ethics Committee has Democrats and Republicans on it, but they voted unanimously to adopt the report. They claimed that his conduct was beneath the dignity of the office and had brought severe discredit upon the House.

House Ethics Committee chairman Michael Guest, a Republican, announced the most appropriate punishment is expulsion. The motion will be filed on Friday.

Reporter Scott McFarlane said that Santos “blatantly stole from his campaign.”

House Ethics committee investigation of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) is uniquely “exhaustive, damning and scathing” Breaking news filed to @CBSNews ====> pic.twitter.com/wHHdDcpArz — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 16, 2023

After the news broke, Santos was furious. He said he won’t run for re-election but vowed to fulfill the remainder of his term.

SANTOS STATEMENT ON X

If there was a single ounce of ETHICS in the “Ethics Committee,” they would not have released this biased report. The Committee went to extraordinary lengths to smear me and my legal team about my not being forthcoming (My legal bills suggest otherwise).

It is a disgusting politicized smear that shows the depths of how low our federal government has sunk. Everyone who participated in this grave miscarriage of Justice should all be ashamed of themselves.

We the People desperately need an Article V Constitutional Convention.

We are quickly approaching $34 trillion dollars in debt, the government is continuously on the verge of a shutdown, our southern border is wide open, our current President is the head of an influence peddling crime family, and all this Congress wants to do is attack their political enemies with tit for tat unconstitutional censures, impeachments, expulsions and ethics investigations. THE TIME IS NOW FOR THE STATES TO RISE UP AND COMMENCE AN ARTICLE V CONSTITUTIONAL CONVENTION!

I’ve come to expect vitriol like this from political opposition but not from the hallowed halls of public service.

I will remain steadfast in fighting for my rights and for defending my name in the face of adversity. I am humbled yet again and reminded that I am human and I have flaws, but I will not stand by as I am stoned by those who have flaws themselves. I will continue on my mission to serve my constituents up until I am allowed. I will however NOT be seeking re-election for a second term in 2024 as my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time.

Public service life was never a goal or a dream, but I stepped up to the occasion when I felt my country needed it most. I will 100% continue to maintain my commitment to my conservative values in my remaining time in Congress.

I don’t trust any of these people, but it looks like they have the goods on him. See what you think. If true, Santos is a very good liar.

