Serious Warning Signs About the November Midterms

The GOP is losing all the special elections, and most are in red districts. Recent state election results are causing concerns about November. Take Louisiana, for example, where Democrat Chasidy Barrett Martinez pulled off a shocking, decisive victory in the state’s House District 60. The election was against Republican Brad Daigle. Donald Trump carried that district by a 13-point margin back in 2024. Martinez isn’t an outlier. There is also Democrat Taylor Rehmet, who recently flipped a reliably Republican state senate district in Tarrant County, Texas. Again, that was a district that Donald Trump won by 17 points.

There were several others.

The complaints are mostly threefold. One, the administration isn’t getting the message out. Two, Congressional Republicans aren’t doing anything, letting Democrats run the table. And lastly, President Trump is making it too much about himself and foreign nations, and he is spending too much.

Michael Savage, who is a Trump supporter, went off on him last night. He is more negative than I am. However, if this is how he sees it, isn’t it how Democrats and independents see it? We can’t win if it’s all about Trump, Iran, or Venezuela. We have communists taking over our streets, yet they seem to be winning the PR battle.

It doesn’t help that the media attacks Trump 24/7. What I like about Savage is that he gives us another argument to consider, and he would never vote for these Democrats.

If he has negative feelings about what is going on, he can’t be alone, and we must win in November. Otherwise, we are all going to face a swing toward communism.

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon complained that Republicans were facing a “nuclear winter” in their redistricting battle to gain seats against Democrats in the midterms.

During a Monday interview with right-wing host John Frederick, Bannon noted that Virginia was set to redistrict 10 to one in favor of Democrats.

“Nuclear winters come to Virginia as we warn people [Gov. Abigail Spanberger is on a roll,” the War Room host said. “She’s going to jam through this 10-to-one House situation. Maryland’s going to go 80.”

“We’re going to talk about the redistricting movement across the country. At best, we could come up plus three or plus four on the Republican side if everything comes together,” he continued. “We’re going to have Mark Mitchell on in a couple of minutes. And of course, Mark and Richard Barris, who are two of the best MAGA pollsters, have gone to a dark place about what they think.”

“I know on Capitol Hill, there are a lot of people in the House, a lot of people in the Senate who are throwing in the towel already. The only thing that matters is the MAGA base and where their heads are at right now.”

Congress needs to pass the SAVE Act and get funding for ICE without giving away the store. That would be a good start. What can they do about redistricting now?