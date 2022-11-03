North Korea Launches a Ballistic Missile Towards Japan

North Korea appears to have launched a ballistic missile. Japan is under emergency alert, and the world is far more dangerous under Joe Biden than the “orange man.” The missiles are a message to Joe Biden as South Korea’s Defense Minister meets with the US Defense Secretary at the Pentagon.

If it is an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, as South Korea believes, it is designed to carry a nuclear warhead.

The launches are the latest in a series of North Korean weapons tests in recent months. Yesterday, on Wednesday, Pyongyang fired more than 20 missiles. It was a record for the most fired in one day.

“South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the North firing an ICBM from an area near its capital Pyongyang around 7:40 a.m. and then firing two short-range missiles an hour later from the nearby city of Kacheon that flew toward its eastern waters,” the AP says.

“The longer-range missile appeared to be fired at a high angle, possibly to avoid entering the territory of neighbors, reaching a maximum altitude of 1,920 kilometers (1,193 miles) and traveling around 760 kilometers (472 miles),” according to South Korea’s military.

It seemed to disappear above the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

#breaking North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile just as South Korea’s Defense Minister begins meeting with US Defense Secretary at the Pentagon. Test comes hours after Pyongyang’s failed attempt to launch its most powerful ICBM over Japan. @jchatterleyCNN @firstmove pic.twitter.com/tOwDeInvs1 — Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) November 3, 2022

THEN THERE IS IRAN

According to the Saudis, Iran is actively planning attacks on American targets in Saudi Arabia.

“In response to the threat, the U.S. military has raised the levels of alertness on its bases throughout the Middle East, and several of their host countries in the region have done the same,” Saudi and American officials said.

While no further details were provided on the intelligence coming from Riyadh, a National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson said it was “concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis.”

According to the report, the NSC also issued a warning to Tehran, stating, “We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.”

As we said, the world is far more dangerous under the Biden Regime.

