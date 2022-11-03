Pfizer’s Testing an mRNA Combined Flu-Covid Shot

Pfizer and BioNTech announced early trials for the combined flu-Covid mRNA shot. The CDC already recommended the shot for school vaccinations. The flu-covid mRNA is only the beginning.

This is Pfizer’s claim:

Vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis.

Analysis evaluated 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in trial participants.

Study enrolled 43,538 participants, with 42% having diverse backgrounds, and no serious safety concerns have been observed; Safety and additional efficacy data continue to be collected.

Submission for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) planned for soon after the required safety milestone is achieved, which is currently expected to occur in the third week of November.

Clinical trial to continue through to final analysis at 164 confirmed cases in order to collect further data and characterize the vaccine candidate’s performance against other study endpoints.

We’ve heard that before.

Pfizer, a very powerful and rich corporation, works closely with leftist governments worldwide. Some wonder how much the forced vaccinations and calls for vaccine passports are due to Pfizer’s power and influence.

The flu-covid mRNA shot is a sign of what is to come. The plan is to deliver all vaccinations using mRNA technology. At the same time, many doctors – mostly banned from the public square – believe the technology is in its infancy and too untried to use this widely.

Most of its net income will come from its mRNA experimental gene therapy shots and Paxlovid, the Covid-19 oral pill best known for its “Paxlovid Rebound” side effects, reports investigative reporter Jordan Schachtel.

Schachtel writes that they create the sickness, but don’t worry. They also have a cure. If you have a heart-related adverse effect, they sell a drug for that – Vyndaqel. If you get blood clots, Pfizer has Eliquis for that.

Paxlovid causes rebound, so you can just keep getting booster shots. Paxlovid accounted for a third of Pfizer’s $22 billion revenue in quarter three of 2022.

The WHO solidarity studies promoted the much-touted remdesivir and found: Remdesivir has no significant effect on patients with COVID-19 who are already being ventilated. Among other hospitalized patients, it has a small effect against death or progression to ventilation (or both).

Yet, the expensive drug became part of the hospital-mandated protocol. There is also potential damage to the liver and kidneys in small numbers of patients.

Pfizer recently had a multi-billion dollar fraud settlement; there have been others. They don’t seem to care if some people are hurt by their drugs. They aren’t talking about adverse effects.

CONCLUSION

The powers-that-be plan to make it impossible to avoid Pfizer’s mRNA combined shots. First, it will be the flu-covid shot; then, it will be every shot.

