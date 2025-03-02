Norwegian Refueling Company Boycotts US Nuclear Subs

One of the largest Norwegian refueling companies allegedly refused to refuel one of the US nuclear subs today because of President Trump’s stance on the Ukraine war.

They announced a boycott after Zelensky came to the Oval Office, with everyone expecting a deal, and alternately attacked and insulted the administration. I guess the Norwegian government does not want the US Atlantic Fleet to protect their waters and the Baltic from Russia anymore. We patrol Norway’s waters because they are in NATO, and Europe cannot defend itself.

Some online say the EU and Canada are done with the US and are siding with Ukraine. I thought we were on Ukraine’s side.

Lots of virtue signalling from the collective.

In June 2024, Sen. Lee suggested we leave NATO. He said if Ukraine is in, the US must be out. If we don’t, we will be closer to war. He reiterated that today. I disagree with that suggestion. When you’re talking about Iran, Russia, China, and other enemies, we are better off together.

However, NATO members need to agree upon objectives. It has become an aggressive war machine instead of a North Atlantic Defensive Alliance.

NATO is supposed to protect its members and prevent war—not bring us closer to it. If Ukraine is in, America should be out. pic.twitter.com/rkaUL8fOqf — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 10, 2024

Update: Senator Mike Lee calls for the United States to exit NATO! Withdrawal all US forces from Europe! America will save billions of American taxpayers dollars!! pic.twitter.com/o3fax1CpgE — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) March 1, 2025

Norway can patrol their waters. That’s fine. It will save us money. However, they can’t protect themselves.

The EU is trying to bully us into continuing the Ukraine-Russia War.

We can always tariff them.

The shutdown may have already affected USS Virginia (SSN-774), which attempted to refuel in Norway today but turned around. (The Virginia class requires some marine diesel for its Caterpillar model 3512B V-12 auxiliary generator). Source- https://t.co/GsXWfNDmXA pic.twitter.com/Byy3KPmxJr — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 1, 2025

BREAKING

This is not an April Fools’ joke!

Apologies for my language, but WTF?? Is Norway going to boycott the USA?? Norwegian fuel supplier Haltbakk Bunkers, one of the country’s largest marine fuel companies, has reportedly announced it will stop refueling U.S. Navy vessels.… pic.twitter.com/WAT2YKkAge — On Elpeleg ️ (@onelpeleg) March 1, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email