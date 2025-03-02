Norwegian Refueling Company Boycotts US Nuclear Subs

By
M Dowling
One of the largest Norwegian refueling companies allegedly refused to refuel one of the US nuclear subs today because of President Trump’s stance on the Ukraine war.

They announced a boycott after Zelensky came to the Oval Office, with everyone expecting a deal, and alternately attacked and insulted the administration. I guess the Norwegian government does not want the US Atlantic Fleet to protect their waters and the Baltic from Russia anymore. We patrol Norway’s waters because they are in NATO, and Europe cannot defend itself.

Some online say the EU and Canada are done with the US and are siding with Ukraine. I thought we were on Ukraine’s side.

Lots of virtue signalling from the collective.

In June 2024, Sen. Lee suggested we leave NATO. He said if Ukraine is in, the US must be out. If we don’t, we will be closer to war. He reiterated that today. I disagree with that suggestion. When you’re talking about Iran, Russia, China, and other enemies, we are better off together.

However, NATO members need to agree upon objectives. It has become an aggressive war machine instead of a North Atlantic Defensive Alliance.

Norway can patrol their waters. That’s fine. It will save us money. However, they can’t protect themselves.

The EU is trying to bully us into continuing the Ukraine-Russia War.

We can always tariff them.


