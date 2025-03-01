Weird EU Messaging

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola, European Council President Antonio Costa, and Manfred Weber, President of the European People’s Party, posted the same message to X.

They are the collective.

The Ukrainian people are brave, but they are dying in droves for an unwinnable cause.

The EU will not support Donald Trump’s peace initiative for whatever reason. We can all guess why. Next week’s World Economic Forum conference of chaos creators should be interesting.

Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless.

You are never alone, dear President @ZelenskyyUa. We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 28, 2025

